Naas tips: Bob Olinger should be tough to beat

Bob Olinger, trained for Robcour by Henry de Bromhead, should be tough to beat in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle at today’s rescheduled meeting in Naas.

The six-year-old Sholkhov gelding won his only point-to-point for Pat Doyle in Turtulla, and impressed when making his racecourse bow in a point-to-point bumper at Gowran Park back in March.

On his hurdling debut at the same track in November, the Robcour-owned six-year-old had to face last season’s Cheltenham Bumper victor Ferny Hollow and, after a protracted duel up the straight, went down by a length.

He showed signs of inexperience that day but produced a hugely promising display and he built on it at Navan last month when making all, at long odds-on, to land a moderate two-and-a-half mile maiden, beating Dunboyne by fourteen lengths.

Bob Olinger possesses massive potential. Clearly suited by bowling along in front, he’s likely to force the pace under Rachael Blackmore and, on what we’ve seen of him already, he should be tough to pass at the business end.

French import Blue Lord, a cosy winner on his Irish debut at Punchestown and stepping up in trip, will carry the hopes of Willie Mullins, who has won the race four times in the last seven years.

Both Jessica Harrington and Gordon Elliott will be doubly-represented, Harrington holding an apparently stronger hand with Ashdale Bob, winner of a Grade 2 in Navan before Christmas, and Crosshill.

The Elliott runners are Wide Receiver, winner of a Leopardstown maiden over Christmas, and Lagnar Lodbrok but Bob Olinger should take plenty of beating.

Exciting novice chasers Captain Guinness and Energumene, successful at Punchestown and Gowran Park respectively, are set to clash in the two-mile Irish Stallion Farms Novice Chase.

Although dropping back from two and a half miles, Energumene gets the vote, having produced an exemplary round of jumping when coasting home on his fencing bow, coming home eighteen lengths clear of Fort Worth Texas.

Joseph O’Brien’s Miss Pernickety, fourth to stable-companion Scarlet And Dove on her fencing bow in Limerick, looks a stand-out in the opening mares beginners event.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

12.50. Miss Pernickety (n.b.)

1.20. Energumene

1.50. Emily Moon

2.20. Bob Olinger (Nap)

2.50. Julies Stowaway

3.20. Danegold

3.50. Eyewitness

Next Best

12.50. Something Sweet

1.20. Captain Guinness

1.50. Chief Of Police

2.20. Blue Lord

2.50. On Eagles Wings

3.20. Ennemi Public

3.50. Cherry Corner