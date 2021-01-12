Davy Russell: 'Toughest challenge' in my recovery lies ahead

Davy Russell says the "toughest challenge" lies ahead as he continues his recovery from the serious injuries he suffered in a fall in October.

The 41-year-old jockey has been on the sidelines since dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a first-fence fall in the Munster National at Limerick aboard Doctor Duffy.

As well as damaging his C6 and C7 vertebrae, Russell dislocated his T1, meaning he needed traction to get everything back into its rightful place.

Speaking to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Russell insisted he's very much on the mend but admitted some significant hurdles still have to be jumped and said that it was still too early to set a return date.

"Because of my age and the way things are, I just have to be hardened fit and to get to that point is going to be tough," he said. "I think the toughest challenge is ahead of me yet.

"What I've done is fine and simple and I'm out walking and doing everything I need to do on the ground as normal people do but the next step is the difficult one, my fitness needs to increase an awful lot and I need to be hard fit before I can go back on a racecourse.

"That's ahead of me and I'm looking forward to the challenge and then the decision will be made about what date a return can be made."

Recalling the fall, the Youghal man added: "When I hit the ground I knew I was in a bit of bother with my neck or back area but the medical staff were very reassuring that everything that was after happening to me was fixable.

"Obviously, I have quite a young family so I thought it was quite important, for them as much as me, that I kept my spirits up. From the very start there seemed to be light at the end of the tunnel.

"All the scans have been very good and the movement is good and I feel good so I'm really looking forward to getting back."

One reason for such eagerness is the carrot of being reunited with the unbeaten Envoi Allen, regarded by many as the most exciting horse in National Hunt racing right now.

"I've been very lucky in my career to ride some excellent, top of the range horses for a number of different people but then you see the likes of Envoi Allen who just seems to be a little bit different," Russell said of Gordon Elliott's charge.

"My biggest worry was maybe not getting the opportunity to ride him again. When Gordon reassured me that the ride was there for whenever I returned, it was very, very pleasing to hear."

Not that riding a superstar is all pleasure, at least not all the time.

"I felt more pressure riding him in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse than I ever felt on any other horse and there was actually no reason to feel any pressure because we were unbelievably confident of what he was capable of doing," Russell recalled.

"But it was just that he was unbeaten and he was coming in off such a record and there was such a following for him and there was an awful lot of pressure and it was only put on by myself.

"There was such relief after that and I enjoyed him something wicked at Cheltenham. I was probably the most confident I ever was going out on a horse when I went out on him at Cheltenham. It was really, really enjoyable. Whereas with other horses, you mightn't be that far ahead of the pack as he was. Riding him at Cheltenham was probably as good a feeling as I've ever got throughout a race."

Russell is also not yet giving up hope on dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll bouncing back to his very best in the spring.

"I saw him the day he returned from Cheltenham when he didn't run that well but he was actually in great spirits out in the field. He seems to be a better horse later in the season. I wouldn't be overly worried about him. He looks really, really well, I wouldn't be overly worried about him yet."