US trainer banned for giving horse a racist name

A US horse trainer has been banned by authorities for changing the name of a horse to a racist term.

Eric Guillot renamed a horse ‘Grape Soda’ which is a racist slur directed at Black people.

According to reports Guillot later admitted his actions were “in honour of” Ken Rudolph, a Black analyst who works for US horse racing network TVG.

When the horse won on Friday, Rudulph tweeted a response: “The winner in race #1 from Aqueduct is the perfect example of my issue with horse racing. The winning trainer is a disgusting and racist man. But, if you want to make money in this game you have to be able to ignore that stuff. I can't do it. But y'all carry on with your $11.” Racing officials have moved swiftly over the weekend to take action against Guillot.

New York Racing Association’s David O’Rourke said: “Racism is completely unacceptable in all forms. NYRA rejects Eric Guillot's toxic words and divisive behavior in the strongest terms. At this time, he will no longer be permitted to enter horses at any NYRA track nor will he be allocated stalls on NYRA grounds.

“In addition, we will review what further steps may be available to us. Our racing community is diverse, and we stand for inclusion.” 1/ST Racing, which owns several race tracks, has banned Guillot from racing or training at their facilities.

"1/ST Racing stands firmly against the inexcusable actions of trainer Eric Guillot. There is no place in the sport of Thoroughbred racing for racism in any form. Our company will not tolerate the use of hateful and divisive language or behavior. 1/ST Racing agrees fully with the New York Racing Association's move to ban Mr. Guillot from racing and will take the same action. Mr. Guillot is no longer welcomed at any 1/ST Racing track."

Cypress Creek Equine, which owned the horse when it ran at Aqueduct last Friday, issued a statement to the New York Times indicating Guillot was no longer employed by them.

“Cypress Creek Equine would like to denounce the actions of their former trainer Eric Guillot. Mr. Guillot will no longer train for or represent Cypress Creek Equine due to his action on social media.

“Cypress Creek apologizes for any ill feelings and does not condone this type of behavior.” TVG also took action against Guillot on behalf of Rudulph, saying in a statement that they would no longer air any races Guillot is involved in.