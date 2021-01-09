Talking Horses: Imperial Aura can enhance Ryanair credentials

If Imperial Aura is to justify his ante-post position as the biggest threat to reigning champion Min in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival he needs to make short work of his three rivals in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton today.

Lightly raced in the early part of his career, the eight-year-old showed the benefits that can be accrued from such patience when winning the now-defunct Northern Trust Company Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Festival on his final start last season.

Kim Bailey’s charge picked up where he left off when victorious at Carlisle on his seasonal reappearance at the start of November before taking the step up in class in his stride when winning the Grade Two Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot in fine style later that month.

Whether he deserves to be as short as 11-2 for the Ryanair Chase is open to debate but he’s clearly a progressive sort and his assured jumping should make him tough to beat today.

The confident expectation is the Festival dream will extend beyond this afternoon.

It could be a good day for Bailey as Two For Gold has leading claims in the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Handicap Chase.

Three and a quarter miles proved beyond Two For Gold in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury so the drop back to three miles, a distance over which he won this time last year, should really suit.

The down in trip angle may also prove key to the outcome of the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, a race rescued from the abandoned New Year’s Day fixture at Cheltenham.

Paul Nicholls’ charge was outstayed by Thyme Hill and Paisley Park over three miles at Newbury last time out so the three-furlong drop in trip looks a shrewd move.

With nothing of the calibre of Thyme Hill and Paisley Park in opposition today, he should take the world of beating.

The Ladbrokes Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle looks typically competitive but One True King deserves his position at the head of the market for the Twiston-Davies team.

Having found one too good in Cheltenham handicaps in October and November, One True King got back to winning ways with an easy 12-length win at Leicester last time out.

Stamina is something of an unknown but if he stays the trip, he should go close.

Smarty Wild gets the vote in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap Chase. The selection was third at Ascot before Christmas and may be able to build on that effort for Philip Hobbs.

Wincanton’s highlight is the Grade Two Paddy Power Dipper Novices’ Chase where, facing just two rivals, Protektorat is impossible to oppose.

Dan Skelton’s charge has looked an exciting recruit to chasing this season and should complete his hat-trick over the bigger obstacles with a minimum of fuss.

Gala Ball gets the vote for the Hobbs team in the MansionBet’s Bet 10 Get 20 Handicap Chase, a race he won last year.

The 11-year-old made a fine seasonal reappearance when second to Clondaw Castle at Newbury in November and a repeat of that effort would see him give favourite Evander plenty to think about.

Provided the dreaded bounce factor doesn’t come into play, Gardefort should go close in the MansionBet Faller Insurance Handicap Chase.

Venetia Williams’ charge ran a cracker when defying a 588-day break and odds of 33-1 to finish second at Ascot last month and should be competitive down in grade if fully recovered from that effort.

Like Kempton and Wincanton, Chepstow must pass an 8am inspection but if it gets the green light course specialist Dominateur should post a bold bid in the Coral Welsh Grand National.

Olivier Sherwood’s charge was last of three at Sandown on his sole appearance this season but his two chase successes came at Chepstow over a trip just short of three miles in December 2019, wins that suggest he should stay the extra three quarters of a mile.

Hot favourite Secret Reprieve is 8lbs well in and is clearly the one to beat but, at three times the price, Dominateur appeals as an each-way alternative.

The Grade One Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle looks far more clear-cut given French recruit Nassalam won his first two starts for Gary Moore by a combined tally of 108 lengths.

Obviously this assignment will require considerably more than those processions in the Fontwell mud but he looks an exciting prospect and can confirm his position as the leading British Triumph Hurdle contender by taking care of business today.

Selections

Kempton 1.10: Smarty Wild

Chepstow 1.25: Nassalam

Kempton 1.45: Two For Gold

Wincanton 2.05: Protektorat

Kempton 2.20: McFabulous (NB)

Wincanton 2.35: Gala Ball

Kempton 2.55: Imperial Aura (Nap)

Chepstow 3.10: Dominateur (Each-way)

Kempton 3.30: One True King

Wincanton 3.45: Gardefort