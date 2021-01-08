Dundalk report: Ferrybank opens account at sixth attempt

Chris Hayes made a flying start to 2021 as he took the riding honours, with a double on Ferrybank and Chateau Musar, as Dundalk staged its first meeting of the new year.

Trained by Ted Walsh for his wife Helen, Ferrybank opened his account, at the sixth attempt, under a canny ride Hayes in the six-furlong maiden.

Hayes got the 11/8 favourite from stall thirteen to lead, on the rail and, picking up through the last two furlongs, ran on to beat the flattering Zen Silence by two lengths.

“The plan was to get a lead, but he broke smart from thirteen and had no problem making it,” said the winning trainer.

“He’s a nice colt and every run has been a better run, although he didn’t handle soft ground in the Curragh. His form was plenty good enough to win tonight and Chris says he’ll have no problem with seven furlongs.”

The Limerick man doubled-up when Chateau Muar, owned and trained by John Geoghegan, gained compensation for an unlucky last run in the first division of the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap.

The Morpheus gelding came from off the pace and, after a good battle with Blackstone Cliff, prevailed by three-quarters of a length to register his second course and distance success.

Hayes was denied a treble when front-running top-weight Ballycaines was collared close home by the Pat Flynn-trained Romann, produced with a well-timed challenge by Conor Hoban, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap.