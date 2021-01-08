Dundalk tips: Dandy Spirit can thwart handicapper once again

Kieran Cotter's charge has gone up a total of 23lb for two course and distance wins
Dandy Spirit, right, wins at Dundalk last month. 

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
John Ryan

Progressive four-year-old Dandy Spirit might be capable of defying the handicapper again in the five-furlong Happy New Year From Dundalk Stadium Handicap when the Louth venue stages its first meeting of 2021 this evening.

Trained by Kieran Cotter, who enjoyed a tremendous 2020 with his sprinters, Dandy Spirit has gone up a total of 23lb for two course and distance wins.

But, in beating Woodrow (off 60) in late November and having a half-length to spare over Aloysius Lilius (off 71) early last month, he looked an improver.

With further progress likely and Adam Farragher claiming a valuable 7lb, Dandy Spirit might defy his new mark of 83 in this higher grade.

Today’s card includes only one maiden, a three-year-old event over six furlongs. And, while Ted Walsh’s Ferrybank sets the standard on ratings, the Joseph O’Brien-trained filly Hala Joud makes more appeal.

Ironically, this pair met in a Barrier-trial at Dundalk back in September, when Hala Joud prevailed ahead of a debut third to Colfer Kay in Navan.

She was then beaten little more than two lengths when fourth to subsequent winner Queens Carriage in a maiden over this course and distance in mid-November, form boosted by the third, her stable-companion Queenship.

Two weeks later, the Belardo filly was slightly disappointing in finish fourth to Lets, again over this route.

But, back after a break, and helped by an inside draw, Declan McDonogh’s mount might open her account, at the expense of Ferrybank, drawn wide in 13.

Nailed on the line and beaten a short-head by Gormanston last time, George Kingston’s Starlight Red, in first-time blinkers, should be tough to beat under champion jockey Colin Keane in the finale, the second division of the 45-65 Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap.

In the first division, the first and close third from that December race, Gormanston and Chateau Musar, clash again. And, on revised terms, Chateau Musar might get the job done for John Geoghegan and Chris Hayes.

SELECTIONS 

3.55 Dandy Spirit (Nap) 

4.30 Raphael 

5.00 Muraahin 

5.30 Faakhirah 

6.00 Hala Joud 

6.30 Make The Switch 

7.00 Chateau Musar 

7.30 Starlight Red (NB) 

Next Best 

3.55 Musharrif 

4.30 Comin’ Through 

5.00 Kudbegood 

5.30 Tyrconnell 

6.00 Ferrybank 

6.30 Scholastic 

7.00 Gormanston 

7.30 Fryerns

Snow threat prompts precautionary Chepstow inspection
Robbie Power to ride in Ireland for foreseeable future
Racing to continue behind closed doors in Ireland 
Altior and Politologue among 31 entries for Champion Chase

Altior and Politologue among 31 entries for Champion Chase

