Clonmel tips: Manitopark AA set to make amends

A beaten odds-on favourite on her Irish debut at Navan last month, Manitopark AA should make amends for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in the opening Kilsheelan Mares Maiden Hurdle in Clonmel.

The meeting hinges on an 8am inspection, called yesterday in response to a status yellow weather warning for frost and ice.

Successful in five of her six starts on the level in France, the Walk In The Park mare now carries the familiar colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

A good reputation preceded her to Navan, although rumours suggested she would improve significantly from her first outing for Closutton.

Manitopark AA raced prominently and jumped fluently, holding every chance until fading to finish fifth, beaten 20 lengths, behind Magic Tricks.

Expected to strip fitter today, and with a hood likely to help her relax, the Closutton mare is expected to outclass her rivals in what looks a modest affair.

The Kennedy brothers, represented by Salt Wind, might upstage the top yards of Mullins, Elliott, and De Bromhead, in the Monroe Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of a Bandon point-to-point back in March, he filled the runner-up berth in two bumpers, both in Thurles, behind Indigo Breeze and Where’s Maud Gone respectively.

And the Getaway gelding shaped with plenty of promise on his hurdle bow at Navan last month, filling third spot, behind all-the-way scorer Legacy Thor and Minella Escape, who franked the form when winning his maiden in Tramore last week.

That effort suggested that Michael Kennedy’s charge should be capable of a maiden success. He has a good opportunity here, where Gordon Elliott’s Dunboyne, no match for the classy Bob Olinger on his racecourse debut at Navan, will probably prove the biggest threat.

The father and daughter combination of Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan might strike with Super Citizen in the concluding Rathronan Maiden Hunters Chase.

Winner of an Open in Ballindenisk in late November, this seven-year-old bumped into Staker Wallace at Limerick over Christmas and, although comfortably brushed aside by Enda Bolger’s charge, ran a solid race.

If fully recovered and building on that effort, Super Citizen should be tough to beat, although David Christie, successful with Some Man in this race last year, has prospects again, with the progressive Ask D’Man and Sam Curling’s Templebredin the main dangers.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

12.50 Manitopark AA (Nap)

1.20 Danegold

1.50 Gevrey

2.20 Salt Wind

2.50 Zaccarela

3.20 Damut

3.50 Super Citizen (NB)

Next best

12.50 Robyndeglory

1.20 Marino Marvel

1.50 Tucanae

2.20 Dunboyne

2.50 All The Chimneys

3.20 Itsalonglongroad

3.50 Ask D’Man