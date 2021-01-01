How has the Christmas festive feast affected the Cheltenham picture?

Staying chasing division

While it might be considered a tad insulting to label the King George VI Chase a Cheltenham Gold Cup trial, Kempton's St Stephen's Day showpiece race has long been considered the best form guide for what might unfold in the blue riband the following March.

However, it's hard to envisage that being the case this season after the likeable but exposed Frodon got the better of the talented but fragile Waiting Patiently in a tactical affair where the hat-trick-seeking Clan Des Obeaux did well to finish third having made a number of significant jumping errors.

Frodon benefitted from a superbly-judged Bryony Frost ride but she surely won't be allowed an uncontested lead off a slow pace at Cheltenham and the suspicion remains a true-run Gold Cup would expose the 2019 Ryanair Chase hero.

Waiting Patiently would be similarly inconvenienced by a searching stamina test but the bigger concern with him is how rarely he makes it to the track.

Meanwhile, having twice failed the Gold Cup test, a return to Cheltenham is unlikely to be on Clan Des Obeaux's agenda.

All roads do lead to Gold Cup Friday for last year's runner-up Santini but a lacklustre fifth at Kempton suggests he'll struggle to go one better in 2021.

For the second successive year, Lostintranslation was pulled up in the Christmas highlight and on this occasion he was found to have burst a blood vessel.

As he proved when finishing third in the Gold Cup, he's a seriously classy horse on his day but he's too inconsistent to trust.

Similar sentiments apply to Cyrname, who would have to be regarded a suspect stayer over a Gold Cup trip in any case.

If the King George was an unsatisfactory contest in many ways, the same cannot be said of the Savills Chase.

Billed as the best race of the Christmas period, the Leopardstown showpiece more than lived up to the hype and produced a serious Gold Cup contender in A Plus Tard.

Fast enough to beat Champion Chase favourite Chacun Pour Soi over two miles at this meeting last year, Henry De Bromhead's charge passed the stamina test with flying colours when surging home in the final 100 yards to thwart Kemboy and Melon, a power-packed finish that suggests an extra two furlongs at Cheltenham will be well within his capabilities. A 66-1 outsider before his Savills Chase win, he's now a general 10-1 shot — odds that make considerable appeal.

His cause was obviously helped by falls from favourite Minella Indo and Delta Work but it could equally be argued that the mistakes they made were caused by the relentless pace with which the race was run.

It's also worth remembering that, having got the better of Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo at Punchestown, Kemboy ended the 2018/19 jumps season as the highest-rated horse in training. He has struggled since but there's no obvious reason to assume he didn't run close to very best last Monday.

However, he has never performed anywhere near his optimum at Cheltenham so Aintree and Punchestown may again be where he's seen to best effect.

Melon's electric jumping put most of his rivals on the backfoot at Leopardstown but it was a familiar story at the finish as the perennial bridesmaid again found a few too good at the business end of proceedings. Minor honours might again be the best he could achieve at Cheltenham.

Allaho again showed he doesn't get three miles while Presenting Percy found this particular kitchen far too hot and the Grand National might now be a better target than the Gold Cup.

Minella Indo could get back on track in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival but the memory of the way in which he faded up the hill to let Champ snatch victory in last year's RSA Chase remains hard to shake.

As for Delta Work, he could only manage fifth last March and, as he showed on Monday, his jumping still lacks the slickness required of a Gold Cup winner.

Today dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo makes his annual New Year's Day visit to Tramore where he should again begin and conclude his Cheltenham preparations with a convincing win.

He remains the one to beat on March 19 but in A Plus Tard he could face his toughest challenge yet.

Novice chasing division

If the Savills Chase was the Christmas pièce de résistance, the Neville Hotels Novice Chase wasn't far behind it as Monkfish saw off Latest Exhibition after a protracted duel between two top-class prospects.

Just a neck separated the pair in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle last March and Monkfish again got the better of the argument at Leopardstown, the front two pulling miles clear of their rivals.

In confirming Cheltenham form, Monkfish again marked himself out as the one to beat in the Cheltenham Festival Novices' Chase. It's hard to see any obvious reason why Latest Exhibition should turn the tables at Cheltenham but given the alternative option to a third crack at his rival would put him on a collision course with the unbeaten Envoi Allen in the Marsh Novices' Chase, the three-mile race must surely remain his likeliest Festival destination.

Avoiding Envoi Allen will be the aim for connections' of most novice chasers so it's likely Shan Blue and The Big Breakaway, first and second in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase, will also end up running in the race formerly known as the RSA.

Shan Blue's jumping was the difference at Kempton but it will require a mighty effort for him or The Big Breakaway to lower Monkfish's colours.

With Monkfish looking certain to run over the longer trip, it's likely stablemate Franco De Port will be sent into battle with Envoi Allen in the Marsh Novices' Chase. He picked up the pieces to win the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase on St Stephen's Day and will probably be similarly held up in the Marsh with the aim of having one crack at Envoi Allen late on. It's hard to envisage such a plan working but something will have to take on Gordon Elliott's superstar.

Colreevy got the better of Pencilfulloflead in the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick and it seems fair to assume the Mares' Chase, for which she is the joint favourite with Benie Des Dieux at 11-2, will be her Festival target.

Two-mile chasing division

Last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase promised to be the highlight of Cheltenham 2020 but ended up a damp squib after 11th hour setbacks ruled out the hat-trick-seeking Altior and Irish raider Chacun Pour Soi. That seemingly left the way clear for Defi Du Seuil but he fluffed his lines leaving the way clear for Politologue to land the spoils.

Altior was supposed to make his seasonal reappearance in the Tingle Creek at Sandown but was again a late withdrawal, a decision that sparked considerable debate. He finally returned to action in the Desert Orchid Chase last Sunday but looked a shadow of his former self when second to Nube Negra. Nicky Henderson has since said that Altior scoped dirty in the aftermath of that Kempton reversal, a plausible explanation for a lacklustre effort.

Henderson got Sprinter Sacre back from an even more unpromising position in 2016 but the fact only Moscow Flyer and Skymas have won the Champion Chase aged 11 or over illustrates the scale of the task Altior faces on St Patrick's Day.

That will be especially the case if Chacun Pour Soi lines up. More workmanlike than spectacular on his seasonal reappearance at Cork, he was seriously impressive in swatting aside Notebook and Arkle Trophy heroine Put The Kettle On in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase on Sunday.

He turns nine today but he's lightly raced and only A Plus Tard has beaten the French recruit since he moved to Closutton. Having finally scratched the Gold Cup itch in 2019 and 2020, the Champion Chase is one of the few big prizes that still eludes Willie Mullins. Chacun Pour Soi can right that wrong.

Should that come to pass, Nicky Henderson can take consolation in the knowledge Seven Barrows houses yet another brilliantly talented two-mile chaser in the making in the shape of Shishkin.

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle was always likely to be even better over fences and the early evidence suggests he will be a worthy successor to Sprinter Sacre and Altior.

A 23-length winner on his chasing debut at Kempton, Shishkin returned there over the festive period where he ran out a 13-length winner of the Grade Two Wayward Lad Novices' Chase. The Arkle Trophy looks at his mercy.

Two-mile hurdling division

This time last week the Champion Hurdle looked at the mercy of reigning champion Epatante. The Nicky Henderson-trained mare had looked at least as good as her Cheltenham triumph when cruising to victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle on her return to action in November.

On that form, it seemed inconceivable that any gelding could give her 7lbs and beat her. Now? The picture now looks a little different after she had no answer to the front-running Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on St Stephen's Day. Third at 80-1 in the 2019 Champion Hurdle, Silver Streak is a likeable type who benefitted from a change in tactics but he's also well exposed at this stage. On all known form he couldn't beat Epatante. But he did. Conclusively.

Henderson believes Epatante wasn't herself at Kempton and thinks she may have been in season. She won't run again before Cheltenham, a situation that poses a conundrum for punters. However, neither Saint Roi nor Abacadabras enhanced their Champion Hurdle prospects when disappointing behind Sharjah in the Matheson Hurdle on Wednesday. Both now have plenty to prove.

In winning the Matheson Hurdle for a third successive year, Sharjah was hugely impressive and he got closer to anyone to Epatante in last year's Champion Hurdle. A fine CV makes him the most credible Irish threat to Epantante unless one of Saint Roi, Abacadabras, Aspire Tower, or Saldier can put down a marker in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Staying hurdling division

Given how much has happened since, it's hard to believe Paisley Park's last-gasp victory over Thyme Hill at Ascot in the Long Walk Hurdle took place less than a fortnight ago. It's now 1-1 between the English stayers this season and they clearly set a high standard in this division.

The Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle provided an opportunity for Sire De Berlais to prove himself at Grade One level but he never looked like getting to a dominant Flooring Porter and eventually had to settle for third in a race in which favourite Fury Road also failed to land a blow.

As for the winner, Flooring Porter did it the hard way and looks a progressive sort. This year's Stayers' Hurdle looks an above-average one but his Cheltenham credentials shouldn't be dismissed.

Novice hurdling division

It was a particularly merry Christmas for Willie Mullins as the Closutton maestro saddled 16 winners and won six of the eight Grade Ones up for grabs between Leopardstown and Limerick to poke his nose in front of Gordon Elliott in the trainers' championship.

Few of his winners were quite as impressive as Appreciate It. Last year's Champion Bumper runner-up saw his price slashed to as short as 11-4 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle after running out a dominant winner of the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle on Sunday. His cause was obviously aided by the Elliott-trained Ballyadam failing to fire back in fourth but Appreciate It could hardly have been impressive.

Elliott may have been outshone by Mullins this Christmas but his Zanahiyr strengthened his grip on the Triumph Hurdle market when winning the Grade One Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle on St Stephen's Day.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame was another notable Festival mover, going clear favourite for the Ballymore and joint favourite with Stattler — another Christmas winner for Mullins — for the Albert Bartlett after a 10-length victory in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Tuesday.

It was Nicholls' first success in this Grade One since Denman's victory in the 2005-2006 season and post-race the trainer compared Bravemansgame favourably to the horse who famously went on to beat Kauto Star in the 2008 Gold Cup.

Bravemansgame has obviously a long way to go to reach that exalted level but he looks a horse capable of shining brightly at Cheltenham come March.

The countdown to the most magical four days in the racing calendar is on.