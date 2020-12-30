Fine exhibition of frontrunning sees Rachael Blackmore seal success on the double at Limerick

Limerick report

Rachael Blackmore had two rides at Limerick’s rescheduled final day of the Christmas festival and made the most of them, giving two fine displays of front-running, both for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The first came in the opener, the “David Fitzgerald — Take It Easee” Maiden Hurdle, aboard the well-backed Kalkas.

The winner had favourite Rajsalad in his slipstream most of the way, and when that one moved to challenge around the bend down into the straight, Blackmore didn’t panic.

Instead, she maintained her mount’s rhythm and, when the race came to a climax, she had kept plenty in hand to forge ahead for an ultimately quite comprehensive success.

“He had a nice run the last day, over two and a half, and we dropped back to two today and he seemed to enjoy it,” said Blackmore.

“He jumped really well, is a lovely horse to ride, and it was great to get that done with him. He looks a real chaser, but hopefully there’s plenty of good days over hurdles first.”

It was easier aboard Atlantic Fairy in the Roches Feeds Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Blackmore appeared to be going a decent gallop in the testing conditions, but she had her rivals in trouble long before they turned for home and didn’t have to ask her mount for anything extra to coast home 20 lengths clear of Nelly’s Money.

Her victory paid another compliment to Master McShee, whom she was no match for when they finished first and second earlier this month in a Cork maiden hurdle.

Wishmoor never managed to build on the promise of his youth but earned a long overdue third success over fences when making all the running and digging deep under late pressure to win the Goggin Buckley Veterans Handicap Chase for Johnny Levins and jockey Ricky Doyle.

Eoin McCarthy has made quite an impression with his small string this season and Moonlight Glory gave the local trainer a seventh winner of the season and second of the meeting when taking the ConverMax Handicap Hurdle. Made to battle by the game front runner Alice O’Byrne, the mare stayed on strongly to give Gearoid Brouder another winner to add to Tuesday’s double at the track.

The Earl of Harrington Memorial Maiden Hunters’ Chase was no more than a stroll in the park for odds-on favourite Staker Wallace. In front from a long way out, Enda Bolger’s horse jumped well, and Barry O’Neill hardly moved a muscle as his mount coasted across the line a length and three quarters ahead of Super Citizen, who stuck to his task well to hold second place.

“It was a great spin to get,” said O’Neill. “Unfortunately, Derek and Aine were out of action for a couple of days, but I was delighted to step in for the spare. I was getting a nice lead off Jamie (Codd, on Farnamix) but I winged the last with a circuit to go and landed upsides. He was popping away the finest, so I just let him take his own stride the whole way across the top. He did it cosily, so onwards and upwards, and I’d say he can step forward from that.”

Local trainer Charles Byrnes had a quiet Christmas period, with just three runners, and Blazing Khal provided him with a winner to end the meeting when getting up late in the Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival Bumper. Ridden by the trainer’s son, Philip, he looked in trouble when Grady Hollow forged on turning for home. The latter traded at 1-25 but Blazing Khal picked up really well inside the final furlong and got on top late on to win by three parts of a length.