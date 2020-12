A turbulent year draws to a close with a seven-race card at Punchestown, and Bachasson can make all the running in the tote.ie Punchestown Hurdle.

His last two outings were over fences, and both were wins for the nine-year-old grey, but his last outing over hurdles was only in March, at the Cheltenham Festival, and he ran a superb race to finish a close sixth behind Dame De Compagnie in the Coral Cup.

On official ratings, he has four pounds to find with Darasso, but the selection has been at the top of his game in recent outings and can prove too good on this occasion. City Island was a leading novice hurdler, but last season was one to forget and he will need to return near the top of his game to get involved here.

With Gordon Elliott having taken his horses out on Wednesday, and the possibility of the same today, the Tote Supporting Punchestown 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle could be a wide-open contest. Elliott, who has won four of the last six runnings of the race, has a likely type in the shape of Riviere D’etel and will take some beating if allowed to take his chance.

If not, there are some very interesting sorts, not least Persia, Zanavi and Away To Sea.

The last-named will have no trouble with conditions and the booking of Bryan Cooper for Joe Murphy’s runner catches the eye.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper is the final race of 2020 and Mollys Glory could represent a little value to land the spoils for trainer Denis Cullen.

Fifth on debut, in January, she was off until making her seasonal debut in a mares’ listed bumper at Navan and ran a fine race for a long way before the lack of a run appeared to tell.

On that occasion, she was behind one of today’s rivals, Angels Dawn, but that one had the benefit of race-fitness and only got by her in the closing stages.

With that run under her belt, she can reverse that form and that should be good enough to take the final race of 2020.

Tommy Lyons

12:30 The Big Dog

1:05 Deilginis

1:35 Riviere D’etel

2:05 Bachasson (nap)

2:40 Wingin A Prayer

3:10 De Bennette

3:40 Mollys Glory (nb)

Next best

12:30 Opposites Attract

1:05 Envol Pierji

1:35 Away To Sea

2:05 Darasso

2:40 Dalton Highway

3:10 Danegeld

3:40 Angels Dawn

Punchestown inspection

There will be an 8am precautionary inspection at Punchestown this morning ahead of today’s scheduled meeting due to the threat of frost overnight.

The ground remains heavy.