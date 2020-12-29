Sharjah, the most undervalued hurdler in training, takes another Matheson Hurdle

Having won a Galway Hurdle, a Morgiana Hurdle, finished runner-up in a Cheltenham Champion Hurdle, and now won three Grade 1 Matheson Hurdles at Leopardstown, Sharjah holds claims to being the most undervalued hurdler in training.

Every winning performance seems to be something of a surprise, and yet he continues to deliver the goods for Willie Mullins, Rich Ricci, and Patrick Mullins, who has been on top for four of his biggest successes.

Prior to this renewal of the Matheson, all the talk was of the renewed rivalry between Abacadabras and Saint Roi, with imposing and improving four-year-old Aspire Tower a potential danger. But Sharjah, who, for all his success, is still just seven years old, excels in the best races and he showed the pretenders how it should be done.

Aspire Tower set out to make all the running and was still in front at the last, despite the attention of Saint Roi, who saw plenty of daylight and had few excuses this time. However, all the way from the final turn, the eye was drawn to the luminous green cap of Sharjah, tanking along into the straight. He still moved best at the final flight and, despite getting in close, was quick away from the obstacle.

Aspire Tower gave everything in his power to fend off his last rival, but it was a futile exercise as, for the third consecutive year, Sharjah picked up best of all to win quite readily, with Aspire Tower a gallant runner-up, and Petit Mouchoir an honourable third on his first start for Gordon Elliott.

“I wanted to track Saint Roi, as I thought he was the one to beat, and I thought he’d give me a lead to the last, and that’s what I wanted,” explained the winning rider.

“And then when we turned in, I’m looking up and thinking are we going to get to Rachael (on Aspire Tower), so I nearly committed earlier than I wanted. He wasn’t great at the last, but he’s been tough from the last home. He’s an absolute dinger.

“He loves this track. Even four years ago we were going to win the novice hurdle, but he stepped at a shadow.

“It’s easy ride him (off the pace) because that’s the way he has to be ridden. I wasn’t sure it was for a long time. Last year we bounced out to follow Honeysuckle and I put him on his head early and he didn’t enjoy it, so it’s easy do it when you know that’s the way it has to be done.

“He’s got a great turn of foot. Some two-mile hurdlers have loads of scope. This fellow doesn’t, but he’s very quick (when) in tight. He was in great form this morning. And he was keen today, which he usually isn’t.”

For the winning trainer, it was a fourth winner on the card, a 13th at the meeting, a 16th at the two Christmas festivals, and a sixth at the top level.

Revealing the secret to the success, Patrick Mullins added: “Last year at Christmas we left the horses a bit short and a few of them got beaten. This year we’ve done a bit more with them, he’s trained them a bit differently, and we’re reaping the dividends.”