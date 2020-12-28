Limerick report: The Long Mile turns in classy performance

The Long Mile produced a classy performance to win the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick for Phillip Dempsey and jockey Niall Madden.

Top-weight Articulum made a bold attempt from the front and was still battling to hold his advantage over the second-last. However, the eventual winner, who is four years his junior and to whom he was conceding 16lbs, is a progressive sort and picked up really well in the closing stages to go right away for a 22-length victory.

This win brings his tally over fences to four from his last six outings, with the promise of even more to come.

Jody McGarvey got his afternoon off to the perfect start by taking the first two races. He began on the Willie Mullins-trained Ciel De Niege in the Future Ticketing Maiden Hurdle and the 1-8 favourite won as one so prohibitively priced should. He cruised into contention and, without being asked a serious question, kept Castle Town House at bay to the tune of two and a quarter lengths.

The second leg of McGarvey’s double, which was earned aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Farouk D’alene in the Grade 2 Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle, took a little more effort. The 2-1 favourite moved well most of the way but, in the very testing conditions, had to be asked for maximum effort to deny the late rush of Vanillier.

Point to point winner Heather Rocco made an impressive winning track debut in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle. Sent to the front from a long way out, the €95,000 Tattersalls Cheltenham purchase let the field stack up behind before the turn for home. Her rider, Hugh Morgan, kept plenty in the tank for the long run home and, while Song Of Earth threw down a serious challenge, Heather Rocco jumped the last two flights well and pulled away late on.

Itsnotinit was the subject of some strong late support into favouritism for the D Pack Packaging Handicap Hurdle and Paul Nolan’s representative duly obliged. Under a confident ride by Phillip Enright, he travelled strongly most of the way the lightly raced seven-year-old, who finished runner-up in a bumper at this meeting in 2017, had plenty in hand to see off Seangoell.

Seamus Neville has done a fine job this season with Notice To Close, who completed a hat-trick by winning the CUBE Handicap Hurdle. Having won twice over fences, Barry John Foley’s mount jumped well at the most crucial points of this race and dug deep to repel Bold Assassin and Young Dev.

Dinny Lacey landed a nice touch in the Parkway Shopping Centre Rated Novice Chase. Ridden by Mikey Hamill for James Motherway, he was always close to the pace and, going best from a long way out, went on. Stormy Judge and Ujumpthelastuwin tried hard to reel him in but he was far too good and looks the type that could develop into a very smart performer.

Peter Fahey’s Lucky Tenner was well backed to win the Doherty Woodshavings Bumper and duly obliged under Seamus Perry. He and odds-on favourite Where It All Began detached themselves from the field as the race climaxed and, in a good finish, Lucky Tenner edged ahead to win by three parts of a length.