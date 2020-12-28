Cork rider Darragh O’Keeffe 'over the moon' as A Plus Tard snatches Savills Chase thriller

The career of young Cork rider Darragh O’Keeffe took another huge step forward when he rode the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard to success in a thrilling renewal of the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

There was drama from start to finish, beginning with the early departure of market leader Minella Indo, quickly followed by Delta Work, who unshipped his rider at the next fence. Up front, 2018 winner Kemboy helped Tout Est Permis set a strong pace until the former’s stablemate, Melon, whose jumping was a sight to behold, took over with another good leap seven out.

When the new leader met the second-last all wrong, Kemboy seized the opportunity to take over once more and looked to be on his way to victory. He led by a couple of lengths at the final fence, with Melon doing his best to get back at him, but the last and most telling challenge came from A Plus Tard, who made steady progress through the final mile.

He had still some three lengths to make up from the back of the last, but O’Keeffe got a great tune out of him and, dispelling concerns about his previously unconfirmed stamina, galloped strongly down the outside to snatch victory by half a length, with Melon a length and a half back, the trio a long way clear of the remainder.

For O’Keeffe, who was champion conditional rider in the 2019/20 season, it was a first ride for de Bromhead and a first in a Grade 1.

For A Plus Tard, it was a second Grade 1 success at this meeting, having downed Chacun Pour Soi over two miles at the 2019 Christmas Festival.

“He did everything right,” said O’Keeffe. “I thought we went a really good gallop and Rachael (Blackmore, on stablemate Minella Indo) said to me beforehand that she was going to sit upsides in front, and she was only a couple of lengths ahead of me so I wasn’t worried.

“He was pinging fences and even when I got down and gave him a squeeze after jumping the second-last, he picked up and galloped right to the line. It was brilliant – I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I can’t thank Henry de Bromhead enough. It’s my first Grade 1 winner, but it’s my first winner for him, and (I’m thankful) to Cheveley Park for giving me the opportunity on not just a horse to keep up the numbers - this lad had a big chance.

“At the back of the last, I thought I was going to get there. When I got down and gave him a shove, he galloped right to the line, and his head was on the floor. He’s a lovely horse, and he races behind the bridle, so you’re not pulling or dragging out of him. There were a few questions about whether he stayed or not, but he definitely stayed.”