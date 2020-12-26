Franco de Port wins Novice Chase at Leopardstown

Franco de Port wins Novice Chase at Leopardstown

Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 14:20
Colm O’Connor

FRANCO DE PORT won the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Bryan Cooper.

Cooper revealed that a call from Ruby Walsh earlier this morning helped shape his race strategy as he steered the 8/1 winner home. 

He told RTE: "Ah yes, Ruby rang me on the way up, try not to get involved too soon. He is a genius and not even riding horses now.

"I said I'd ride my own race and felt that if I was in with a squeak I'd have a chance. It was a nice Christmas present to get."

Cooper came in with 4 and a half lengths to spare over Darver Star in second. Dingle jockey, Jack Kennedy rode the 15/2 favourite Felix Desjy to 3rd.

Jack Kennedy on Zanahiyr wins 26/12/2020

Zanahiyr zooms home in Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle

