Limerick and Leopardstown tips: Asterion Forlonge can prove too good for rivals

There are two Grade One races to enjoy this afternoon in Ireland, one in Limerick and one in Leopardstown, and the nap comes in the Munster feature, the Matchbook Betting Exchange Faugheen Novice Chase, in which Asterion Forlonge can prove too good for his four high-class rivals.

Willie Mullins’ runner suffered the only defeat of his career to date when fourth behind Shishkin in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in which he jumped markedly out to his right and effectively gave away any chance he had of winning.

There were a couple of signs of that on his chasing debut, but he was well on top despite a couple of tired leaps late on and will be better suited to this track. This is a huge step up in grade from his chasing bow, but we know from his hurdling days that he can win at this level and he can take the race named after his stablemate.

It should be a great day at both venues for the Mullins team. Micro Manage was a classy sort on the level and, in the Join Tote.ie With A €10 Risk-Free Bet Maiden hurdle at Leopardstown, he has been found a good opportunity to get off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking.

A classy sort on the Flat, he was a leading fancy for last season’s Triumph Hurdle without ever getting the chance to run over timber. He has since returned to the track with a couple of promising efforts on the Flat and they should have put him spot-on for this assignment.

The Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase is the feature in Leopardstown and Mullins’ Blackbow, who was frustrating to follow over hurdles but very good on his first start over fences, could be a value bet to upset likely market leaders Felix Desjy and Darver Star.

Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr will be favourite to complete a hurdling hat-trick when he contests the Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle and, while he should do so, there are some potentially exciting sorts in opposition, not least the Joseph O’Brien-trained Busselton.

Quamino can take the Bet Through The Free Racing Post App Handicap Chase. A race his trainer, Paul Nolan, has won twice in last ten years, this horse has freshened up with a couple of runs on the level at Dundalk and should be spot-on for a return to chasing.

He runs off a mark of 134, which is just 2lbs higher than when he won a similarly competitive race over course and distance in 2019. This race looks as though it has been on the agenda for some time and he can take it at the expense of A Wave Of The Sea.