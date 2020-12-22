The secrets behind Ger Lyons' success

We live in a time and a culture that demands everything and anything and expects it now. Sooner, if possible. So many whims, so many wants and it seems like everyone has to aim for the stars because the moon just isn’t ambitious enough. Ger Lyons was all that long before it became the norm in our faster, more fickle world.

Thing is, though, he was prepared to play the long game.

The Meath-based trainer wanted to be champion trainer when he was 26. He built up his Glenburnie Stables from scratch and talked about having Prince Khalid Abdullah in his yard on the first day. One wall in his office is decorated with pictures of his 50 or so winners to date on the morning we visit, but all he can think about are the 200 that didn’t need to be developed.

It would be inaccurate to say that he now resides at an elevated level after the summer just passed. That would be to suggest a level of inertia and a sense of completion that sits at odds with a man who continues to arch his back against a glass ceiling that has yielded to his efforts time and again across three decades. Better to say then that he remains wedded to the idea of the upward curve.

There is always another finishing line just out of reach for now.

Part of the reason he swapped national hunt for flat back at the start of the millennium was his impatience with waiting for four-year olds to mature. Four years? Drove him mad. He professes a love for two-year-olds now.

Why? Because they filter through his hands like so many grains of sand and there are always more handfuls to grab.

There is a thrill in sizing these newbies up every January.

“Once Christmas is out of the way I get to know them. Boom, boom, boom. And it’s such a dream and then... Boom! You have a Frenetic, or a Siskin. Or you have an Even So. Or, you think, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’, and then... no good, but it’s a quicker hit.”

Lyons has said before that his first 10 years as a trainer were torture. He has wondered aloud as to how he came through them with his marriage, even his life, intact.

He will also tell you that Siskin’s win this summer in the Irish 2000 Guineas made every one of those down days worthwhile and yet the last drop of adrenaline had flushed from his system within 48 hours of that success at the Curragh.

Yesterday wasn’t long gone.

“It’s a beautiful feeling and, listen, give it to me every day of the week but as the next day came and the next day and the next day, it was further in my past and I was looking at the next race. I promise you faithfully, if I had three races after that and all the races ran bad then the Guineas was history.

“I get great pride out of where we are now from ‘94, of course, and we won two Classics this year. Of course you do, but I really mean this — and I want it to be taken in the right context — that is so in the past. That’s done. Do you know what I mean? It may never happen again but it’s done. It’s a terrible way to be, isn’t it?”

IMPATIENCE is a trait that Lyons may feel defines him through a lifetime in racing interrupted only twice: first when his parents sent him to school at Ballyfin’s Patrician College in Co Laois in an attempt to curb his passion for the sport, and again, after the horrific accident at Newcastle in January of 1990 that ultimately put paid to his career in the saddle.

The truth, the man, is more complicated. And far more interesting for it.

For 27 years now, he has built up his Glenburnie operation outside Trim bit by laborious bit, raising the roof of an existing stable here, adding a starting stall there and draining a parcel of land somewhere else. But only when funds have allowed. Like some Bull McCabe picking rocks from ‘The Field’ until it stands apart from the barren surroundings.

What is that if not the journey of a man possessed of infinite patience?

The very concept of flat training demands unlimited endurance and stoicism, a willingness to play the waiting game, especially when you start from scratch as Lyons did. He has bought horses, sold them at a profit, bought slightly better ones and handed them over for a slightly larger profit. On and on, year after year, improving the quantity and the quality of the stock at his disposal.

A willing Sisyphus.

Truth is he’s a contradiction. A man in a hurry who worked assiduously at his craft for 20 years before landing a Classic win and then found reward with another in a matter of weeks when Even So followed Siskin’s lead in the Irish Oaks. This theme of polar opposites is one he warms to.

“Yeah! Yeah. That’s a fair point,” he acknowledges.

Lyons expands on it by way of a conversation he had one day with a friend who was a professional punter with a particularly poor track record. When the trainer suggested that his pal should maybe find an alternative, and more profitable means of occupying himself, he was met with another unexpected home truth.

“I’ll never forget it. He said, ‘Would you fuck off, you’re the biggest gambler I know’. I said, ‘What? I wouldn’t have a bet if you gave it to me for free’. He said, ‘You go off to the yearling sales, you spend X, Y or Z of your own money on a gamble that is going to be a racehorse’. ‘Yeah’, I said, ‘but that’s business. It matters if I get it wrong’. Like, I’m putting my career on the line.”

The point still stands in that the image we might have of ourselves as individuals and the frame in which others picture us are not always shades of the same colour. Food for thought for a man who jokes that he should have a psychologist “on tap” in the adjoining room as he grapples with the daily business of joining all these dots.

You could argue, of course, that every self-employed businessman or woman is a gambler but Lyons is a study in opposites in more ways than one. A former jump jockey turned flat trainer. A self-described pain in the hole who employs a remarkably loyal and long-serving staff. A man with a disdain for much of the media he digests but whose dream job would be to host Off The Ball on Newstalk.

Catch him on a Saturday and he is more likely to be cutting that famous grass of his, or watching a Premier League game, than taking in the big race from the UK. But for all that, his immersion in this game can’t be questioned. Or maybe it would be more accurate to describe it as an immersion in his own particular slice of it.

LYONS was only 20 when he left Clane for the USA and a short stint as a work rider with the legendary Carl Nafzger. He spent another four years as a jockey based in the north of England but the only thing he misses about the UK now is the chance to take in a regular game of top-tier football. A self-declared home bird, life now, more than ever, is Glenburnie.

Lockdown eased off in Ireland over the summer but Lyons didn’t leave his own grounds between the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in late July and the second week in October, when he needed to nip into town for an appointment. That’s over three months spent exclusively on his admittedly spectacular parcel of land with his family, his small army of staff and their animals.

It also happens to have been a period that included the annual Tattersalls September Yearling Sales, an event he professes to detest but wasn’t ever in a position to miss across the previous 27 years. Staying away was a big decision. Massive. Times change and opinions vary but maybe the one non-negotiable in his game is that you live or die by the quality of your stock.

“I have 60 acres here. I have loads to do. I’m spoiled rotten. My wife goes off and does the shopping and she has her life. I don’t need to go anywhere. That’s my life. You might think, ‘You boring ba...’ Some lads love the wanderlust. They love to be here, there and everywhere. With the Covid, if ever there was a year to miss the sales, then this was it.

“I can’t afford to miss the sales. It’s like a football team if they don’t invest... This year (my daughter) Kerri has come through the ranks and she is brilliant at what she does. Brilliant. And she has great confidence. I asked her if she actually wanted to go and she was adamant. Her passion is the sales. So I said, ‘Okay, you go and I’ll stay at home’.

“The one thing I am good at, and I know, is that I am as good as anybody at delegating. If you’re on my team and you have a job to do, then I’ll let you do it. Now, if it’s not done right, you’ll be told about it, but I’ll let you do it. I won’t stand over your shoulder looking at you and that gives you confidence. I’ve learned that. If you let them do it, they’ll go the extra yard to get it right.”

Maybe it’s just the day that’s in it, or maybe it’s the bundle of snouts and legs that are the canines snoring contentedly on his lap as he strokes their backs, but there is an air of calm as he sits on his office couch and reflects on life and work and the racing industry while the yard goes about righting itself in the wake of another busy morning.

It’s not always that way. Hardly a week goes by where he doesn’t think, fleetingly, of packing it in. There are times too when the smallest of nothings can cause an eruption to rival Vesuvius, but contrast that with the serenity of his response when the man from Gain phoned him at the time of the contaminated feed issue and he was cool as a breeze.

Yet another contradiction.

THE question now, maybe, is what comes next? Contentment is not the natural order for an ambitious flat trainer whose two Classics in 2020 have surely caught the attention of many a bloodstock operation, but he has said already that there will be no swelling of the ranks. He has 90 stables at Glenburnie and can cater for 150 horses a season. There is no desire to go to 300.

“How much is enough?” he asks. “I don’t want to be running just dross.”

It’s far from dross he is running now. Lyons does this because he loves it. Loves to feed the horses in the morning before turning on the coffee machine and switching the radio on to TalkSport as Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil natter away.

For all that, he wouldn’t be doing it if there wasn’t a return in the form of success and he insists that he will be the first to realise it when his time is up.

Until then he will keep on keeping on. The impatient man of infinite patience and resolve, who fell out of love with the jumps game and eventually joined an elite club of flat trainers. The outspoken semi-recluse who yearns for a Barry Hearn to do for racing what he did for darts and snooker, but then rails against a concept like the Shergar Cup.

How does he square those circles?

“You’ve come in here and said, ‘Hold on, you’re a total contradiction’. I don’t think you can do the job if you don’t square the circle. There has to be compromise. It’s down to your age. You get older, you get wiser. Experience. Am I a better trainer now than I was in ‘94? Of course I am. I’m a better trainer now than I was last year.

“All the hours you’ve invested, if you’re not (better), then there’s something wrong. Every year I want to do something different. Like, I’m always analysing things. What are we doing wrong? Why didn’t we buy that?

“This year was the sales thing ... I’ll sink or swim by that decision. It will either be right or wrong.”

It will be next year before they know for sure but what is another 12 months when every day is an education and a journey in and of itself? The patient man will know when he knows.

And know, that it is what we do every time we wake that defines us, not the point we aim to reach when all is done and dusted.

‘If you don’t like the horse you call it’

Ger Lyons has never been shy with opinions but he values brevity too.

Colin Keane had just stepped down from the 6/1 shot Team of Firsts after a fourth-place finish in a maiden at Navan, when he spilled the contents of the race into a voice recording on a mobile phone. Lyons, back in base at Glenburnie, had received the missive and digested its contents by the time Keane had even changed his silks.

The jockey detailed everything of note about his mount’s effort. A positive report, it ended with the opinion that the two-year old would be an even better prospect next year. The whole thing was done within 28 seconds, packed with detail but incredibly concise.

This is how the information from jockey to trainer is packaged and processed. In digital, byte-sized chunks. Lyons will have watched the race back three times by the time that voice report drops and it usually just confirms his own thoughts anyway. Does this one want six furlongs, or seven? Did it not like the track or did the ground suit?

What he doesn’t want is padding.

Lyons stresses the point by playing another recording from Navan the day before. This one is from Sam Ewing, the ridiculously talented and with-it 16-year-old who had just partnered Sh Boom to 10th in a fillies’ handicap. Ewing’s debrief is another masterclass of succinctness and bullet points that runs to 30 seconds.

“That’s all I ask for,” says Lyons. “Other lads might waffle. I remember Colin when he rode for me first. You knew he wasn’t used to riding for me and I went, ‘Woah, Woah, woah. Is the horse any good?’ He said ‘No’ and I just said ‘Grand, I don’t need to know anything else. Sheikh, Queen or anybody’, I said. ‘If you don’t like the horse you call it. It’s up to them how they take the message. You don’t have to be rude with it but I just want honesty’.”

Lyons has a reputation for shooting from the lip but he knows that this less-is-more bond with his jockeys works best as a two-way street. He doesn’t burden his riders with calls before a race, muddling their minds when focus is key. Then again, that’s easy with a jockey of Keane’s calibre and he admits that much himself.

Still a teenager when Lyons made him stable jockey back in 2014, Keane’s natural talent and Ewing’s preternatural ability to be in the right place at the right time were obvious to a man whose own education in silks was a slower process, with his lessons invariably learned through his mistakes.

It’s instructive that there is no mention of his riding skills when Lyons is asked how Keane has evolved in the seven years he has been with him. It’s almost as if there was so much so good there from the start. Instead, his response deviates from the track.

“He’s not a natural press man and you can see his interviews are much better. He is more comfortable being interviewed, which obviously comes with the territory. He was always a very good rider, always in the right place at the right time, and then he is getting better, as you would with winners and confidence.

“He is basically what I had seen. I had seen that at the start. That is why I gave him the job. That’s one of the things I’m good at.

“I’ve always been good at spotting the jockey, whether it’s mine or someone else’s, because they are important. Same with football. Harry Maguire for £84m? Give me a break!”

- This interview first appeared in the Irish Racing Yearbook 2021 (€31.95/£29.50) which is on sale now in all good newsagents and bookshops and can be ordered online or by phone (+353 85 7280169)