Talking Horses: Paisley Park can reclaim leading stayer position

The Grade One Porsche Long Walk Hurdle is the headline act on the final Saturday before Christmas and Paisley Park can reclaim his position as Britain’s leading staying hurdler by reversing Newbury form with the progressive Thyme Hill.

A length and half separated the pair in the Long Distance Hurdle last month, a contest where connections of both the first and second could take plenty of positives. In victory Thyme Hill built on the promise of a fine novice hurdling campaign where his only defeat in four starts came when a slightly unlucky fourth in the Albert Barlett at the Cheltenham Festival. He now has to be considered a huge contender for the Stayers’ Hurdle glory next March.

For the Paisley Park camp there was considerable reason for cheer too given it was his first run since he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat after he surrendered his Stayers’ Hurdle crown at Cheltenham.

The way he finished his race in Newbury suggested he is now fully recovered from that unpleasant experience and he should be able to build on a confidence-boosting effort.

Two years Thyme Hill’s senior, Paisley Park probably has less scope for improvement than his market rival but he’ll be meeting him on 3lb better terms this afternoon and Emma Lavelle’s charge was probably slightly more inconvenienced by the stop-start manner in which the Newbury race was run than the Philip Hobbs-trained six-year-old. Those factors can help Paisley Park turn the tables on Thyme Hill in what promises to be a cracking contest.

The Betfair Exchange Trophy is the day’s big handicap and the Richard Newland-trained Benson can rise to his biggest challenge yet.

Unbeaten in three starts since undergoing wind surgery at the start of this season, the selection was last sighted winning a heavy-ground at Sandown earlier this month so the testing conditions he’ll encounter at Ascot today shouldn’t be a problem.

A 10lb hike for that Sandown success does complicate things but the hope is that the handicapper has not yet caught up with him.

Ascot specialist Regal Encore appeals as the each-way play in the Good Luck Hollie In SPOTY Silver Cup Handicap Chase.

Anthony Honeyball’s charge may be rising 13 but his advancing years didn’t stop him from recording a Grade Three win at Ascot on his seasonal reappearance in October.

He was pulled up in the Ladbrokes Trophy last time out but he also failed to complete Newbury biggest race last year before bouncing back in this race next time out. If Ladbrokes Trophy third The Conditional is still feeling the effects of that gruelling effort, Regal Encore may be able to cash in.

Tom Symonds enjoyed his biggest training success yet when Song For Someone won the Grade Two International Hurdle at Cheltenham last weekend and he can saddle another Saturday winner in the “For The Love Of Racing” Handicap Chase where Saint De Vassy should go close.

The selection made just about all to win by 11 lengths on his seasonal reappearance at Exeter last month and a bold bid to follow up seems likely.

On All-Ireland football day, Hill Sixteen can prove an apt winner of Haydock’s feature race, the Betfair Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase.

The selection is unbeaten in two starts for Nigel Twiston-Davies, the first of which was a 46-length triumph on heavy ground at Ffos Lass, a race that suggests he’ll cope better than most with the stamina-sapping bog he’ll encounter at Haydock today.

Selections

Ascot 1.50: Saint De Vassy

Haydock 2.05: Alberts Back

Ascot 2.25: Paisley Park (Nap)

Haydock 2.40: Hill Sixteen

Ascot 3.00: Regal Encore (Each-way)

Ascot 3.35: Benson NB