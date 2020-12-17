Down Royal report: Billaway back to winning ways

The Bluegrass Horse Feeds Hunters Chase was the feature on today’s card in Down Royal and Billaway, who was runner-up to It Came To Pass in the Foxhunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, took the opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Beaten on his seasonal reappearance when seemingly in need of the run, he was sharper this time and Patrick Mullins made most of that by setting him off in a share of the lead.

He came under pressure momentarily as they left the backstraight for the final time but responded well. Winged Leader pushed hard and lost little in defeat but Willie Mullins’ Billaway found plenty to go clear in the straight.

Third-placed Aloneamongmillions, previously unbeaten in all completed starts, travelled powerfully before being left behind short before turning in.

He picked up again in the closing stages and looks likely to be better over further. Considering his lack of experience, it was a smart effort, and he could yet become a player for Foxhunters’ glory later in the season.

Stuart Crawford introduced a fine prospect in what looked quite a hot bumper. Jockey Ben Crawford looked confident the whole way aboard track newcomer Dixie Flyer and it proved well founded as his mount picked up well to see off favourite Prevaricate.

Joseph O’Brien saddled the first two home in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle and it was the well-backed Battle Of Actium who came out on top to beat stablemate Fun Light. Feelgood Island made up for his Clonmel fall when taking the auction maiden hurdle for Liz Doyle, while You Say Nothing ran out an easy winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle under Conor McNamara.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead took the beginners’ chase with Arahecan, before Kristian Goingwel took the handicap chase a shade comfortably.