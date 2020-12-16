Dundalk tips: Stellar Spirit can reverse form with Let Me Pass

Back to Dundalk for the day’s sole meeting in Ireland and Stellar Spirit can take the one-mile maiden for Ronan Whelan and Michael Halford.

The outsider of two runners for the stable when making his debut, he finished sixth behind easy winner Messidor and two and a quarter lengths behind his 90-rated stable-companion Let Me Pass, who reopposes.

In finishing sixth, he was running on nicely and also pulling clear of the other seven runners. That was a nice introduction, especially as it had been hampered by a slow start and, better for that experience, he can reverse form with Let Me Pass and also see off his other eight rivals.

Woodrow can gain reward for his consistency when he contests the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap which gets the card underway at 2:05pm. The lightly raced three-year-old, unraced at two, finished a close third to Pillar on his handicap debut and followed that up by finding only Dandy Spirit, who followed up, too good.

On the latter occasion, he was nicely clear of the remainder, headed by one of today’s rivals, Blastofmagic, and given he is open to further improvement, he should have little trouble confirming that form.

Dances With Stars can complete his countdown to success in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Leading Jockey & Trainer Championship Maiden.

Having finished third on debut, on the turf, he finished runner-up on his first start here, when finding the 80-rated Eagle Flight too good.

That level of performance is enough to ensure he is competitive today but, given he was green in the closing stages, there should be plenty more to come. He has a high draw, which is not ideal, but can improve enough to overcome it. Palace Rock and S’all Good Man can follow him home.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

2:05 Woodrow

2:40 Dances With Stars (NB)

3:15 Irish Poseidon

3:45 Make The Switch

4:15 The Mouse Doctor

4:45 Stellar Spirit (Nap)

5:15 Faakhirah

5:45 Tyriana

Next best

2:05 Keepthebestsideout

2:40 Palace Rock

3:15 Storm Steps

3:45 Canning

4:15 Scholastic

4:45 Let Me Pass

5:15 Reverberation

5:45 Indiana Grey