Song repels Silver challenge to take International honours

Song repels Silver challenge to take International honours

Aidan Coleman riding Song For Someone (L, white cap) win The Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse. 

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 15:46
Graham Clark

Song For Someone continued his progression when just holding off Silver Streak in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trained by Tom Symonds, the five-year-old was dropping back in trip having won the Coral Hurdle last time out, but he had to dig deep on the run to the line.

Several hurdles were omitted due to low sun and there were plenty in with chances turning into the straight, but it was the chestnut under Aidan Coleman who continued on his winning streak.

Silver Streak, who was carried out by a loose horse in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle two weeks ago, finished with a wet sail under Adam Wedge, but he went down by just a nose to the 6-1 chance.

Goshen, the 6-4 favourite, had been keen throughout and got to the front coming down the hill, but faded out of contention quickly to be last.

More in this section

Fairyhouse tips: Great opportunity for Torygraph Fairyhouse tips: Great opportunity for Torygraph
Ascot Races - November 21st Talking Horses: Fast run race can play to Song For Someone’s strengths
Fairyhouse Races - November 29th Davy Russell in good heart as he continues recovery from back injury
Cheltenham Races - December 12th

Cork trainer Mick Winters rolls in Cheltenham mud after Caviar Gold Cup win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up