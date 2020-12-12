Fairyhouse tips: Great opportunity for Torygraph

Torygraph has been found a great opportunity to get off the mark in the Visit irishracingyearbook.com For The Perfect Racing Gift Maiden Hurdle, the third race on this afternoon’s card in Fairyhouse.

Gordon Elliott’s runner reached the frame in two of his four outings in bumpers and made his hurdling debut this time last month at Clonmel. He started off over two miles, three and a half furlongs and, while never looking like the winner, he finished to great effect to push Power Of Pause to a length and a half.

That effort only served to confirm the fact that he is an out-and-out stayer in the making, and today’s step up to half a furlong shy of three miles will help prompt further improvement. He can make his race fitness count against the long-absent Buck’s Billionaire. Takerengo can fill the frame.

Point to point winner Brandy Love fetches £200,000stg when sold at the Tattersalls Cheltenham sale in February and now makes her debut for Willie Mullins in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 4YO Fillies’ Bumper. There are some potentially decent sorts in opposition, not least Say Goodbye, but Brandy Love was impressive on her only outing and can provide a good finish to the meeting.

Cratloe is an interesting sort making his handicap debut in the two-mile handicap hurdle. Michael McDonogh’s four-year-old was an entire when making his hurdling debut in October but gelded before his next two. Last time out, he caught the eye finishing a good seventh behind Gevrey and has plenty of scope for improvement. A mark of 98 is reasonable and, with in-form jockey Brian Hayes booked, he could be the answer to a tricky handicap.

The Great White has been in good form and can reach the frame this time, while John Morrison’s horses are in great form and it would be no surprise to see recent Dundalk scorer Caridadi go close despite the ground being more testing than ideal.

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

11:30 Ilmig

12:00 Cratloe (nb)

12:30 Torygraph (nap)

1:02 Rajun Cajun

1:37 Half Shot

2:12 Daly Tiger

2:47 Front View

3:22 Brandy Love

Next Best

11:30 Charlie Bassett

12:00 The Great White

12:30 Buck’s Billionaire

1:02 Hostage To Fortune

1:37 Robindevidastar

2:12 Daly Tiger

2:47 Thatsy

3:22 Say Goodbye