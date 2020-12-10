Tramore tips: Exit To The West will be hard to beat in Beginners’ Chase

Tramore plays hosts to this afternoon’s action and Exit To The West will be hard to beat in the Councillors Strand Beginners’ Chase, which is confined to horses rated 102 or lower over hurdles.

A modest sort over timber two seasons ago, she signalled an upturn in her fortunes and ability when winning a point to point at Nenagh in February of this year. On the back of that, the mare was quite well backed to win a handicap hurdle at Listowel and duly obliged.

She then went straight over fences for a beginners’ chase at Gowran Park and found only Hostage To Fortune too good. She had one of today’s rivals, Napoleon Blue, just a place behind her that day but, on the same terms, should have little trouble confirming that form.

Robert Tyner’s mare has plenty of scope for improvement in this sphere and should make that Gowran experience count this afternoon.

Beating The Odds can chase her home. The latter won a handicap hurdle on his seasonal debut and found only the progressive Buck Rogers too good when attempting to follow up at Limerick. He tries chasing for the first time and, with a decent round of jumping, ought to be a player at this level.

Willie Mullins, who is a director at this track, runs two today and both have live chances. Cavallino ran okay in a bumper which has worked out quite well and if improving for the introduction of hurdles he should not be far away in the first, which is a modest maiden hurdle.

Sligo bumper winner Bohemian Birch has a tougher task in the Doneraile Walk Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, but she ought to prove too good for her rivals. An easy winner on that occasion, she is bred to be much better over obstacles and is taken to have too much toe for the frustrating Erins Benefit.

TRAMORE

Tommy Lyons

12:30 Cavallino

1:00 Glebe Girl

1:35 Bohemian Birch (nb)

2:05 Nell’s Well

2:40 Exit To The West (Nap)

3:10 Presenting Point

3:40 Kings Keeper

Next Best

12:30 Ennemi Public

1:00 Quarry Lil

1:35 Erins Benefit

2:05 Silk Worm

2:40 Beating The Odds

3:10 It’s Only A Number

3:40 Benbulben Boy