Mighty Min completes John Durkan hat-trick for Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins may not have been able to see much of Min's third successive win in the John Durkan Memorial Chase due to thick fog - but he was thrilled by the outcome.

Mullins fielded four runners in the Grade One feature at Punchestown and while it was no surprise Min's biggest threat emerged from his own stable, not too many would have predicted it would come from Tornado Flyer.

The only Mullins runner not making his seasonal debut, his fitness told because while Allaho and latterly Melon dropped away, Tornado Flyer was still upsides jumping the last.

But Min, ridden by Patrick Mullins, pulled out even more and the Ryanair Chase winner became the first horse to land the John Durkan three times.

"To win it first time out was a big effort. He was very brave and did everything right," said Mullins.

"He had to fend off a late challenge from his stablemate, who also ran very well.

"He's won three John Durkans now which is brilliant, and each one under a different jockey which is a record in itself. I'm very happy with him.

"I'd imagine we'll do whatever we did last year with him, which was the Dublin Racing Festival after this."

Mullins was also able to celebrate Chacun Pour Soi's comeback victory in the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Like Min owned by Rich Ricci, he was among the favourites for last season's Queen Mother Champion Chase only to be ruled out on the morning of the race and Mullins is plotting a route back to Cheltenham.

Last season he began his campaign with a defeat at Leopardstown over Christmas before returning to winning ways at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

While perhaps not at his exuberant best, he did not need to be and had the race won when stablemate Cash Back fell at the last, bringing down Djingle.

"With Chacun Pour Soi it was a case of trying to get a clear round in before the Grade Ones later in the season," said Mullins.

When the opportunity arose, at the last minute we decided to head down there and it was nice to get a Grade Two and a run under his belt.

"He did what he had to do, he wasn't impressive or anything, but he just did what he had to do.

"He could run at Christmas and the Dublin Festival, but I haven't any firm plans made. We'll see how he comes out of this."

Power Of Pause may have failed to win any of his three bumpers but he remains unbeaten over hurdles having shown a fine turn of foot to beat a decent field at Punchestown.

The meeting only got the go-ahead after three inspections, meaning the Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser For Children's Health Foundation Crumlin In Memory Of Pat Smullen Rated Novice Hurdle was run in thick fog.

What could be seen was Jessica Harrington's Crosshill shooting clear approaching the last and with a short run-in he seemed to have done enough.

Crosshill did not meet the last flight on a good stride, though, and David Mullins, riding Power Of Pause (6-1) for his uncle, Willie, sensed his chance.

Having pinged the last and landed running, he was almost on terms and in a matter of strides he had gone clear, winning by two and three-quarter lengths from the 6-5 favourite.

"He travelled and jumped well and is improving all the time," said assistant trainer David Casey.

"He won his point-to-point and then took a bit of time to get going in bumpers. I'd say going jumping has helped him and, having won a point-to-point, he's probably going to be a chaser down the road.

David said he'd enough pace for that today, but he'd get two and a half miles.

Skyace continued her rags to riches story with a clear-cut success in the Listed Voler La Vedette Mares Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Bought for £600 having failed to win in three outings for Willie Mullins, the Shark Hanlon-trained mare was winning over hurdles for the fourth time.

A surprise 66-1 winner in Grade Three company at Down Royal last time out, the five-year-old was conceding weight to all her rivals as a result.

But that did not seem to matter in the slightest, as Jody McGarvey - who has struck up a good relationship with Hanlon's charge having been on board for all her wins - always looked confident.

Finest Evermore, trained by Mullins, was sent off the odds-on favourite but was beaten approaching the last as Skyace rewarded her supporters at 28-1, winning by five lengths with The Sliding Rock battling on for second past the market leader.

The winner was cut to 33-1 from 50s for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

McGarvey said: "She's improving all the time, jumped beautifully and she stays well. She galloped right to the line and is getting better with every run."

When asked if this helped to prove last time was not a fluke, he added: "She won a maiden on the bridle, she won a novice hurdle on the bridle and she went to Down Royal and won a Grade Three. I don't know what more she has to do to prove to people that she's as good as she is."

Unfortunately, by the time the feature John Durkan Memorial Chase was run the fog had closed in once more and following the big race won by Min, the remainder of the meeting was called off.

Initially the fourth race was delayed by 15 minutes while an inspection was carried out, but on completion of that the decision was taking.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Following a further consultation with stewards, riders, doctors, judge, trainers and everyone involved, the rest of the meeting has been cancelled."