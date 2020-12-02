Dundalk report: Declan McDonogh delighted as Messidor does the business

Joseph O’Brien continued his fine-strike rate with two-year-olds on Dundalk’s polytrack when Messidor landed the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race today.

Winner of her maiden over course and distance two weeks ago, the Vadamos filly raced prominently under Declan McDonogh and readily mastered favourite Hale Bopp at the furlong-pole before easing clear to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

“I’m delighted with her — she floats over that surface and I loved the way she did it,” declared McDonogh. “She’s going the right way and learning with racing. She’s improving mentally and hit the line well, so she should no trouble getting a mile next year.”

The Pat Flynn-trained Whatharm is certainly proving himself a course specialist at Dundalk. And the strapping five-year-old Canford Cliffs gelding made it four wins from five visits when swooping late, under a superb ride by Conor Hoban, to take the first division of the Join Us On Facebook @dundalkstadium Handicap narrowly from longshot Dark Magic and favourite Bobby K.

Drawn high, the 100-30 shot was anchored at the back of the field by Conor Hoban, raced keenly and, having improved to track the leaders, was switched to make his challenge down the stands side. He then answered Hoban’s every call, getting up late to score by a neck.

“We’ve found that he runs best fresh," Hoban said. "He was stepping-up in trip and drawn wide, so I had to drop in and take my time. They went hard and stopped, so it worked out well.”

Trainer Donal Commins, from Thurles, registered his first Flat success when the Wayne Lordan-ridden Drish Venture made all to win the Test Your Tipping At punters.hollywoodbets.com Every Dundalk Meeting Nursery at the expense of morning gamble Collective Power.

Commins acknowledged: “My son Paul does most of the work with this and it’s him that deserves the credit. The horse did everything right today and Wayne gave him a super ride.”

Lordan added: “I sat on him for the first time on Saturday and liked him. I fancied him today and he duly obliged. He has plenty of speed so five or six furlongs suits him.”

A listed winner and fourth in a Group 1 as a juvenile when trained by Richard Hannon, Boitron landed the seven-furlong claimer on his fourth start for Denis Hogan, stepping-up on two recent runner-up finishes in similar company.

Boitron saw off Royal Highness, Caesar’s Comet, and veteran Togoville in good style. The winner was later claimed by Curragh trainer Ger O’Leary while Caesar’s Comet was claimed by James McAuley.

The tough and consistent Tynamite returned to winning ways for David Marnane when, delivered late by Oisin Orr, he landed the six-furlong 45-65 handicap, prevailing by three-quarters of a length from Pillar in a blanket-finish.

“He just takes a bit of tricking and it worked out today,” said winning rider Orr, who went on to complete a double in the finale when the Sarah Lynam-trained Juyush, up 9lb for a course and distance win last month, followed-up, digging deep to keep favourite Merchant Of Venice at bay.

The divisions of the (45-65) Crowne Plaza Hotel Leading Jockey & Trainer Championship Handicap, over an extended mile and a quarter, produced shocks, going to Keith Clarke’s 33-1 shot New Vocation (Joey Sheirdan) and the Charles O’Brien-trained Crest Of A Wave (28-1) respectively.