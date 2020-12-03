Clonmel tips: Burrows Saint set to make winning return

The Irish Grand National hero looks difficult to oppose on his seasonal return
Clonmel tips: Burrows Saint set to make winning return

Ruby Walsh steers Burrows Saint to victory in last year's Irish Grand National. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 07:00
John Ryan

Winner of the Irish Grand National last year, the Willie Mullins-trained Burrows Saint will be expected to make a successful return to action in the Jim Strang & Sons Kilsheelan Hurdle in Clonmel.

The seven-year-old, successful off a mark of 144 in the Easter Monday showpiece at Fairyhouse in April 2019, has raced only three times since that breakthrough success for the champion trainer, finishing fifth behind Carriacou in the French Gold Cup, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, four weeks after his big-race triumph.

Last season we saw him only twice, when he finished a distant third to Fakir D’Oudairies in the Grade One Drinmore at Fairyhouse, his final fling as a novice.

And, on New Year’s Eve, reverting to the smaller obstacles, Burrows Saint landed a conditions hurdle at Punchestown under Rachael Blackmore, beating stable-companion Saglawy emphatically.

The Aintree Grand National was Burrows Saint’s target last season.

And it will come as no surprise if the master of Closutton has that plan in mind again.

Today, Burrows Saint starts on that path. And, with the stable in top form, the 150-rated seven-year-old is difficult to oppose.

Mullins and Paul Townend might also strike with Klassy Kay, despite a 15lb hike, in the Powerstown Handicap Hurdle.

Formerly trained by Dermot McLoughlin, this mare clicked on her debut for the Mullins team at Fairyhouse last month, beating Trixie Mc readily.

A ride of 15lb will make life a lot tougher today, but the Presenting mare might be capable of rising to the challenge.

Another likely winner for Closutton is French import Capodanno in the concluding amateur riders’ maiden hurdle in which the Mullins-trained Saint Roi flopped, at 1-3, last year.

This JP McManus-owned four-year-old, runner-up on his hurdling bow at Compeigne over a year ago, holds a Grade One entry at Leopardstown over Christmas and might be capable of landing the spoils.

CLONMEL

John Ryan 

12.30 Elson Du Houx 

1.00 Golden Jewel (NB) 

1.30 Centurion Steel 

2.00 Klassy Kay 

2.30 Burrows Saint (NAP) 

3.00 Getaway Queen 

3.30 Capodanno 

Next best 

12.30 Wolfofallstreets 

1.00 Mister Fogpatches 

1.30 Stand Off 

2.00 Resurrected Duke 

2.30 Scarpeta 

3.00 Crack On Corrie 

3.30 Dreamingandhoping

