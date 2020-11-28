Weekend tips: Indigo can breeze home in maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse

Two fabulous days of racing for Fairyhouse’s winter festival, and Indigo Breeze, who runs in the second division of the Kettles Country House Supporting Fingal Ravens GAA Maiden Hurdle, looks the best bet on this afternoon’s card.

Gordon Elliott’s runner, winner of his only point to point, made his track debut in a Thurles bumper and ran away with the race. Related to high-class hurdler Brindisi Breeze, he should have no trouble making the switch to hurdling and can use today’s opportunity to get off the mark.

The most obvious danger is bumper winner Keskonrisk, who achieved a sales price of £370,000 stg in January. He wears a tongue-tie for his hurdling debut and the selection has race fitness on his side.

Minella Melody can make her race fitness count against Concertista in the Grade 2 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle. Henry De Bromhead’s mare looked in need of the run when a clear second behind Beacon Edge at Galway and that should have put her spot-on for today’s race.

She was a disappointing favourite when beaten a long way behind Concertista in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but was unbeaten in three previous runs over hurdles last season and can get back to winning ways today.

Concertista was deeply impressive at Cheltenham but that was her only win of last season and her form suggests the possibility that this is not her time of year. Thus, Minella Melody is preferred.

Albert Bartlett winner Monkfish makes his chasing debut in the opener and should make it a winning one. Sams Profile is turning out again just nine days after taking a tumble at Thurles on his chasing debut, on what was his first run for more than a year and a half.

He was in the process of running a huge race until tipping up at the third-last and if none the worse for the run, he could put it up to the likely favourite.

The Baroneracing.com Hatton’s Grace is one of three Grade 1 races on tomorrow’s card and Honeysuckle can maintain her unbeaten record.

Henry De Bromhead’s mare has been impressive in all four starts to date at this track, including in this race in 2019, and she finished off last term winning the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. With everything in her favour again, it will be surprising if she does not collect.

Envoi Allen has little to concern himself amongst the opposition in the Grade 1 Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase and can once again justify likely long odds-on.

The Grade 3 Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle is a fascinating race, with Zanahiyr the most interesting of those with winning hurdling form in Ireland. However, Saint Sam, a winner of two hurdles in France, makes his debut for Willie Mullins and looks a potential star.

Treacysenniscorthy would be of real interest if being called into the reserves for the Porterstown Handicap Chase, while Captain Cj looks the type to excel over this trip and is also of real interest.

In the two-mile handicap hurdle, smart chaser Éclair De Beaufeu is dangerously well handicapped, and Jack Wildman taking another 7lbs off his back makes him all the more interesting.

FAIRYHOUSE (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

11:30 Monkfish

12:00 Halsafari

12:30 Snugsborough Hall

1:01 Minella Melody (nb)

1:36 Gars De Sceaux

2:11 Indigo Breeze (nap)

2:46 Wingin A Prayer

3:21 Reality Cheque

Next Best

11:30 Sams Profile

12:00 Envol Pierji

12:30 Timoteo

1:01 Concertista

1:36 Hook Up

2:11 Keskonrisk

2:46 At The Acorn

3:21 Fiston Des Issards

FAIRYHOUSE (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

12:00 Fiveaftermidnight

12:30 Saint Sam

1:05 Ballyadam

1:35 Envoi Allen

2:05 Treacysenniscorthy

2:35 Honeysuckle (nap)

3:05 Éclair De Beaufeu

3:40 Grand Paradis

Next Best

12:00 Robin Deuz Pois

12:30 Zanahiyr

1:05 Dewcup

1:35 Coko Beach

2:05 Captain Cj

2:35 Fury Road

3:05 Advanced Virgo

3:40 San Salvador