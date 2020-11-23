King George remains on the agenda for Lostintranslation

The Gold Cup third was beaten 47 lengths by Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday
King George remains on the agenda for Lostintranslation

Lostintranslation will run in the King George at Christmas, as long as the ground on St Stephen's Day is in his favour. Picture: David Davies/PA

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 17:45
Ashley Iveson

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase remains the next objective for Lostintranslation following his disappointing defence of his crown in the Betfair Chase.

Colin Tizzard's stable star got the better of the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai to claim top honours at Haydock last year.

He subsequently failed to fire in the King George, but having bounced back to finish a close-up third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, the eight-year-old was the narrow favourite on his return to Merseyside for his seasonal reappearance.

However, with conditions much more testing than 12 months earlier, Robbie Power was sending out distress signals a long way from home and Lostintranslation ended up being beaten 47 lengths as Bristol De Mai saw off Clan Des Obeaux to seal a third Betfair Chase success.

Speaking on Monday, assistant trainer Joe Tizzard said: "He trotted up fine yesterday morning and has just been on the walker again today — there are no signs of any problems.

"Robbie has maintained for a few years now that he wants good ground. Dad and I thought he'd get away with softer ground a bit because he's a big, strong horse, but it went completely heavy at Haydock on Saturday and he never travelled like he can.

"We shall make sure there is nothing else, but at the moment we're just putting it down to the ground."

Tizzard confirmed the King George remains on the agenda, as long as the ground on St Stephen's Day is in his favour.

He added: "The King George is the plan. If it turned up heavy at Kempton we might have to rethink that a little bit, but that is certainly the plan at the moment.

"If the ground was very soft then we'd wait for better ground and the Denman Chase at Newbury (in February) or something.

"At the moment the King George will be his next race and we'll work it out between now and then."

More in this section

Cheltenham Racing Festival - Ladies Day Dundalk Tips: Smile At Me can shed maiden tag
Minella Indo enhances Cheltenham Gold Cup prospects with near-faultless display at Navan Minella Indo enhances Cheltenham Gold Cup prospects with near-faultless display at Navan
Appreciate It makes smooth transition to hurdling at Cork Appreciate It makes smooth transition to hurdling at Cork
Kempton Park Races - November 23rd

Shishkin strolls to victory on chasing debut

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up