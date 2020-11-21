Haydock and Ascot tips: Lostintranslation can put down early Gold Cup marker by retaining Betfair Chase

At the end of a week in Presenting Percy produced a display that suggested he may yet fulfill the immense potential he showcased when running away with the 2018 RSA Chase, Lostintranslation can put down an early Cheltenham Gold Cup marker by successfully defending his Betfair Chase crown.

Colin Tizzard's charge announced his arrival as a leading staying chaser when getting the better of Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai in this Grade One contest last year and bounced back from an awful effort in the King George to finish a fine third behind Al Boum Photo and Santini in the Gold Cup.

That effort, which came after a wind operation following his Kempton flop, can be marked up as Lostintranslation was about the only member of the Tizzard team to run anywhere close to his best at this year's Festival.

The road back to Cheltenham begins today and a stiff early-season challenge awaits with Bristol De Mai and dual King George hero Clan Des Obeaux eyeing Lostintranslation's crown.

However, Bristol De Mai had no obvious excuse for coming off second best last year and Lostintranslation is a more experienced, battle-hardened horse now.

Bristol De Mai does go well fresh and his fondness for Haydock suggests he'll put up a big effort in his bid to win this raace for a third time. However, he lacks the change of gear and the all-round class possessed by Lostintranslation and may have to settle for another honourable defeat.

Paul Nicholls has been particularly bullish about Clan Des Obeaux's prospects this week but he could only finish fourth of five in this race two years ago and was also turned over first time out last season. The suspicion remains he'll be seen to best effect at Kempton on St Stephen's Day.

However, this race ultimately revolves around Lostintranslation.

The eight-year-old finished ahead of both Bristol De Mai and Clan Des Obeaux in the Gold Cup and the strong expectation is he'll confirm that form this afternoon. He's a seriously classy animal who will be significantly shorter than 14-1 for the Gold Cup if he takes care of business today.

It could be a super Saturday for Lostintranslation jockey Robbie Power who takes the ride on Relegate in the Grade Three Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle.

Now in the care of Colm Murphy, Relegate won the 2018 Champion Bumper for Willie Mullins and ran a decent race in defeat when fifth to Sire Du Berlais in the Pertemps at the Festival before finishing fourth of eight behind the same rival in a Navan Grade Two on her seasonal reappearance earlier this month. That was over two and a half miles and the step back up to three miles should really suit. Sporting first-time headgear, she's a big each-way contender in a seriously hot contest.

The Betfair Racing Only Bettor Handicap Hurdle is another wide-open race but Kid Commando, victorious at Ascot last month, should go close for Anthony Honeyball.

The Evan Williams-trained Pobbles Bay gets the vote in the My Odds Boost On Betfair Stayers' Handicap Chase, a race that features an intriguing contender in 2016 Gold Cup third Don Poli.

Paul Nicholls can bag the two Grade Twos up for grabs at Ascot with two horses formerly trained by Willie Mullins. Laurina isn't the most reliable but she goes well fresh and gets nearly a stone from her two rivals in the Coral Hurdle so should prove hard to beat.

For a brief moment in the Gold Cup, Real Steel looked set to spring a massive surprise and a repeat of that effort in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase should be enough to see him home in front.

The Kim Bailey-trained First Flow gets the vote in Coral Hurst Park Handicap Chase.

Selections

Haydock 1.50: Kid Commando

Ascot 2.05: Real Steel

Haydock 2.25: Relegate (Each-way)

Ascot 2.40: Laurina (NB)

Haydock 3.00: Lostintranslation (Nap)

Ascot 3.17: First Flow

Haydock 3.35: Pobbles Bay