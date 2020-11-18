Limerick report: Eoin McCarthy’s first double both land tidy gambles

Eoin McCarthy took the training honours with a fine double on yesterday’s eight-race card, run on the inside track, in Limerick.

It was a particularly memorable day for McCarthy, who trains in Athea in West Limerick as he registered his first double, shared with Kerry rider Gearoid Brouder as both Blanketontheground and Moonlight Glory, backed from double-figure prices in the morning, landed tidy gambles.

Formerly trained by John Joe Walsh and having her first run for McCarthy, Blanketonthegound (7/2) landed the Fedamore Rated Novice Hurdle, recovering from a last flight error to see off More Info by two and a half lengths.

“She’s a lovely filly and John Joe had a great job done with her,” said McCarthy. “She idled and had a look at the last, but Gearoid said she had loads in the tank.”

The McCarthy/Brouder double was completed when the Fame And Glory mare Moonlight Glory (9/2) held off the flattering Paula’s Prayer (Ricky Doyle) in the Croom Mares Handicap Hurdle.

McCarthy said: “She’s impeccably-bred, but she was babyish and we had to give her time to come to herself.

“She was first reserve and, needless to say, I was delighted when I got a call at 7.45. this morning. I’s great to have my first double, training or riding.”

Patrick Mullins, successful on the impressive Letsbeclearaboutit at Punchestown on Saturday, registered another notable bumper success for trainer Gavin Cromwell when 9/4 joint-favourite Vintage Prosecco, third to Sir Gerhard on his racecourse debut in Down Royal, made all to beat Calagogo emphatically in the bumper.

Mullins declared: “He loves that heavy ground and has a high cruising-speed. He’s a fine horse but can be a bit keen, so the hood helped him today – being handy suited him.”

A nine-time winner in the point-to-point field and successful twice in hunter chases (winning back-to-back renewals of the Tetratema in Gowran Park), the Declan Queally trained Fenno’s Storm made virtually to land the three-mile Patrickswell Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

A first winner of the season for Paul Cawley, the tough nine-year-old dug deep to keep Betterask JJ at bay. Queally admitted: “He’s not getting any faster but he’s been a brilliant horse for me and it’s nice to get another win with him. He’s well-handicapped over hurdles and just stays galloping. He’s in the Porterstown (handicap chase at Fairyhouse), but isn’t sure to get in. Or he might run over hurdles again over Christmas.”

The Gordon Elliott-trained Gevrey, runner-up in his last two starts, made it third-time-lucky over hurdles when justifying 10/11 favouritism in the first division of the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

Always close to the pace and in front four from home, Conor Orr’s mount held the challenge of promising debutant Kings Keeper by a half-length, prompting the winning rider to comment: “I was in front plenty long enough and he was a little slow at the last, but he pulled out plenty.”