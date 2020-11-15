Cheltenham report: Kettle comes to the boil in Shloer grind

Last season’s Arkle winner Put The Kettle On maintained her unbeaten record at Cheltenham when collaring Duc Des Genievres in the Shloer Chase.

Normally a front-runner, Put The Kettle On’s rider Aidan Coleman was content to let Duc Des Genievres set a brisk early pace on his first run for Paul Nicholls, but Put The Kettle On and Defi Du Seuil closed in coming down the hill.

Harry Cobden kicked again on Duc De Genievres and looked sure to hold on, but Henry de Bromhead’s mare stuck to her task gamely and the 7-4 chance ended up winning going away by a length and a quarter.

The winner was given a 12-1 quote by Coral for the Champion Chase in March.

Odds-on favourite Defi Du Seuil was pulled up early in the straight, having been behind in the early stages following a mistake at the first, before finding little for pressure at the finish.

Coleman said: “She has done very well. She has got a massive heart this filly as she hated the ground. She was never happy the whole way.

“It was a testament to her ability and her attitude as it was a hard race for her. Since November last year, she has only run once, so she might be a touch rusty. When I got on top, I won well.

I think she can (take the step up to be a Queen Mother horse). Whether that means winning or being competitive, time will tell.”

Philip Hobbs said of Defi Du Seuil: “He just got very tired very quickly after jumping the second last and Dickie (Richard Johnson) just thought there was no point after that jumping the last, but he seems to be OK after the race.”

Meanwhile, The Shunter flew up the Cheltenham hill to run out an impressive winner of the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.

Racing from the bottom of the handicap, he relished the testing conditions as he quickened past top weight Ballyandy after the last. Ridden confidently by Robbie Power, partnering his fourth winner of the Open meeting, it was a notable success for trainer Emmett Mullins.

Power said: “I’d say it’s the lightest I’ve done for 10 years. Emmet fancied him and the rain came. He is more of a two-and-a-half miler, but the rain came and it brought his stamina into it today.

“I got badly outpaced down the hill and I couldn’t go with them — I had to sit and suffer. He winged the second last and I knew when I gave him a squeeze at the back of the second last, I had a big chance.

“I needed a good jump at the last, but he has delivered for me. Once I met the rising ground, he galloped all the way up the hill.”

Power admitted he had a tough few days to make the minimum weight.

He added: "I've not eaten a whole pile. I've eaten a bit of chicken, but very little since Friday morning. I had breakfast Friday morning and a few bits of chicken and All-Bran for breakfast in the mornings, that's all.

"I've not had dinner the last two nights. I don't like sweating as I'd rather starve than sweat. I did a small sweat this morning. I'm well hydrated as I've been drinking plenty of fluids.

"The eating doesn't bother me as it's something I've grown up with. I've probably smoked more in the last couple of days than I ever have before.

"Emmet has done a fantastic job with him. He was impressive over hurdles at Downpatrick and very impressive in a beginners' chase at Punchestown. Emmet thought coming here off 10st, it was a good chance for him and when the heavens opened, it really played to his strengths."

The Big Breakaway put in an almost perfect round of jumping to make a winning debut over fences in the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase.

Last seen when finishing fourth in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in March, the Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old returned to winning ways with an exemplary performance.

Racing in the front pair throughout the extended three-mile prize, the 4-9 favourite always looked in control before taking lengths out of his rivals at the third last.

With The Butcher Said making a costly error when mounting a challenge at the penultimate fence, it left The Big Breakaway only needing to be pushed out from the back of the last to defeat fellow chasing debutant Doc Penfro by 10 lengths.

Joe Tizzard, son and assistant trainer, said: "I'm chuffed to bits with him. He travelled and jumped really well. He was foot perfect, but he has been since day one and, if anything, he jumped too well today. You can't fault him though, as he did everything we asked him."