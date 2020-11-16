Dundalk tips: Centuron can win the battle this time

Centuron has finished behind Charmed on both outings to date but he took a big step forward from debut to second run and he can improve past his much more experienced rival in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden which opens this afternoon’s card in Dundalk.

In today’s company, both should be ridden forward and, while Charmed might travel that little bit better than the selection, Johnny Murtagh’s horse looks strong at this trip and can get off the mark at the third time of asking.

Former Irish 2000 Guineas winner Romanised can make the most of a huge drop in grade in the punters.hollywoodbets.com race.

Ken Condon’s horse made a winning return to action in the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes but was not suited by the testing conditions when well beaten in two Group 1s on his next two outings.

He is a newcomer to this surface, but it should suit him, and he can get back to winnings ways, chiefly at the expense of Saltonstall, who is in the form of his life. Ado McGuinness has chosen to take 7lbs off the latter’s back, which means he is technically well-in with Romanised on ratings.

However, Romanised’s superior ability will come to the fore.

Isle Of Sark is the most interesting runner in the median auction race. The bookmakers got their cards marked when he was due to race here last week. He was well backed the night before, to the point that he was available to lay at less than 2-1 the night before the race. He was a non-runner, so we never got to see how shrewd that money was, and it seems certain bookmakers will be much more cautious this time.

The American-bred colt is related to numerous winner and cost $100,000 as a yearling. He will not have to be a star to make a winning start today. Always Waitin can follow him home, though Ferrybank is getting better with each run and could represent each-way value.

Autumn Mist can take the 45-70 handicap for John Murphy. She made her all-weather debut at the end of last month and was a little unlucky when finishing fifth behind Legal Thriller. From a good draw today, she should be able to lie handy and, with a bit of luck in running, the gaps will open in time to add to last month’s turf success. Jack Berry House, who went close here five days ago, is sure to go close again.

SELECTIONS

Tommy Lyons

2:15 Centuron (Nap)

2:45 Mi Esperanza

3:15 Autumn Mist (NB)

3:45 Romanised

4:20 Isle Of Sark

4:50 Alice Milligan

5:20 Praying Mantis

5:50 Illusory

NEXT BEST

2:15 Charmed

2:45 Too Hard To Hold

3:15 Jack Berry House

3:45 Saltonstall

4:20 Always Waitin

4:50 Count Of Carabass

5:20 Ban Og

5:50 Dame Rapide