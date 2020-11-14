Talking Horses: Simply the Betts can record his biggest success

The National Hunt season goes up a notch this weekend and Simply the Betts can record his biggest success yet by winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham today.

Victorious at the Festival Trials meeting in January, Harry Whittington's charge went on to win the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Advisory Plate at the Festival itself, digging deep to deny Happy Diva, last season's Paddy Power Gold Cup winner.

An 8lb rise for that success means a career-best performance will be required today but the seven-year-old has the class, toughness, and big-field experience required for this fiercely competitive Grade Three handicap and looks sure to mount a bold bid.

Slate House heads a lengthy list of potential dangers. Colin Tizzard's charge was traveling ominously well when falling two fences from home in this race last year before going on to score at Grade One level at Kempton on St Stephen's Day.

He disappointed in his final two starts last season but, like Simply the Betts, he goes well fresh and it would be no great shock if he bounced back to his best. If he does, he's a big player.

Fusil Raffles is hard to oppose in the Grade Two From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase.

A Grade One-winning hurdler, Fusil Raffles made a winning start to life over the larger obstacles when winning at Uttoxeter in September before an emphatic course and distance success at today's venue last time out.

Nicky Henderson's charge should make it three from three today.

Henderson can also provide the answer in the Paddy Power First Millionaire Qualifier Intermediate Handicap Hurdle where Son Of Camas bids to rediscover the winning thread.

Having won his first two starts last season, the selection finished a distant third in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown before being pulled up behind Envoi Allen in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Festival.

He'll be swimming in far shallower waters today and his class edge should see him home in front.

Like Fusil Raffles, Dell' Arca is also looking to complete a hat-trick today and the 11-year-old looks reasonable each-way value at around 8-1 to do just that in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle.

The David Pipe-trained veteran ended a 16-race losing sequence when scoring at Aintree last month and he then followed up at Newbury just over a week ago. On both occasions he was ridden by Fergus Gillard who again takes the ride today and his 7lb claim is an obvious plus.

Defi Du Seuil can get back to winning ways in the Shloer Chase tomorrow.

The Philip Hobbs-trained seven-year-old was a bitter disappointment when sent off the 2-5 favourite for the Champion Chase at the Festival but he had previously won the Clarence House Chase and the Tingle Creek having begun his campaign with victory in this Grade Two contest 12 months ago.

He's clearly miles better than he showed last March and should prove hard to beat if back to his best.

Paul Nicholls has started the season in sizzling form and his Thyme White gets the vote in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Two of Nicholls' three Greatwood Hurdle winners were four-year-olds, a box Thyme White also ticks and he was very impressive in victory at Chepstow last month. A big run can be anticipated.

Like Nicholls, Fergal O'Brien has his team in fine fettle and his Courtandbould can get the better of Champion Bumper fourth Third Time Lucki in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices' Hurdle.

Discorama has hit the crossbar on three successive occasions at the Festival but Paul Nolan's charge can make it fourth time lucky at Cheltenham by winning the Planteur At Chapel Stud Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old ran another fine race in defeat when second to Milan Native at Galway last month and tomorrow's longer trip can help him go one better.

Cheltenham

Today

1.40: Fusil Raffles

2.15: Simply The Betts

2.50: Dell' Arca (Each-way)

3.25: Son Of Camas (Nap)

Tomorrow

1.50: Discorama

2.25: Defi Du Seuil (NB)

3.00: Thyme White

3.35: Courtandbould