Leading owner JP McManus buys Douvan’s full-brother for £570k

Jonbon, a full-brother of dual Cheltenham Festival winner Douvan, was bought by JP McManus for £570,000 (€636,084) at Goffs November P2P Sale today.

The four-year-old is now the most expensive point-to-pointer ever sold at public auction having made a winning a point-to-point by 15 lengths last weekend.

Douvan, still in training with Willie Mullins, has been lightly raced in recent seasons due to injury, but has won 15 of his 19 races — eight of them at Grade One level.

Jonbon was consigned by Ellemarie Holden who trained him to win at Dromahane on his debut when ridden by Derek O’Connor.

Holden said earlier this week: “Derek thinks very highly of the horse. If it wasn’t for Covid he would have run last season so he was ready to go.

“He’s a bit of a looker all right. He’s a nice horse and from the day he landed in the yard everything came so easy to him, he’s very straightforward.”

McManus can now only hope his expensive new recruit possesses the same star quality as his brother and that he enjoys better luck on the injury front.