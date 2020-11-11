Dundalk tips: Promising Offiah looks the business

Colin Keane: Poised for more success at Dundalk this afternoon. Picture: PA Wire

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 08:00
John Ryan

Offiah might strike for Breeders Cup hero Colin Keane and Ger Lyons in a division of the DundalkStadium.com Median Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden in Dundalk.

A son of New Bay, this fellow ran a race full of promise on debut last month, recovering from a tardy start and being settled in last place before staying on in the straight to fill third spot behind Soaring Sky and 89-rated Zozimus, who runs in the second division of this one-mile affair.

The Glenburnie team completed a juvenile double with Sister Rosetta and Aikido on Monday. And, with improvement expected from Offiah, champion jokey Colin Keane’s mount should be tough to beat in a race in which Joseph O’Brien runs three, including interesting newcomer Isle Of Sark.

The second division of this event provides Donnacha O’Brien’s seven-race maiden Zozimus with a good chance to belatedly get off the mark.

Pipped by Dearg Jazz, off 83, in a Curragh nursery at the end of September, this Footstepsinthesand colt again failed by a short-head to Soaring Sky in a maiden here on his penultimate start, his polytrack debut.

Last time, he finished a close third in a hot maiden here last week, beaten two necks, by Ballydoyle debutant Lough Derg and the consistent but luckless Colours Sergeant.

Zozimus, the mount of champion apprentice Gavin Ryan, will wear blinkers for the first time today and that might give him the edge over Joseph O’Brien’s Shackleton Hero and Jessica Harrington’s filly Alice Kitty, off the track since flopping, when favourite, for a Roscommon maiden back in June.

Trainer Matt Smith has enjoyed a tremendous season and his German import Irish Poseidon, a winner at Cologne in June, appeals in the opener, following a solid recent Irish debut here last week.

Ridden then, as he well be today, by talented apprentice Sam Ewing, he lost ground at the start and was noted doing his best work late and finishing a close third to Romann.

Today’s longer trip should suit the four-year-old and he’s taken to outpoint top-weight Sweet Affection, runner-up to Fryerns last time.

Raised 8lb. for his recent defeat of Fridtjof Nelsen and not helped by a high draw (14), the Pat Flynn-trained Whatharm might defy top-weight in the finale, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Leading Jockey Handicap.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

2.15.Irish Poseidon (n.b.) 

2.45.Eagle’s Flight 

3.20.Offiah (Nap) 

3.50.Zozimus 

4.20.Jackmel 

4.50.Overtake 

5.20.Dreams Delivered 

5.50.Whatharm 

Next Best

2.15.Sweet Affection 

2.45.Astadash 

3.20.Isle Of Sark 

3.50.Shackleton Hero 

4.20.Eye Of The Dragon 

4.50.Magic Charm 

5.20.Kaluz 5.50.Faakhirah

