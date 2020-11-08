Jam Man gives Ronan McNally sweet success

Ronan McNally is having a season to remember, and The Jam Man gave him the biggest success of his career to date when strolling to success in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase.

Fourteen pounds well-in over fences in comparison to his hurdling mark, he was backed as though defeat was out of the question and his connections and supporters hardly had a moment’s concern.

Taking the inside line throughout, Paul Townend was happy to be last early and let the action unfold in front of him. Discordantly gave a bold bid from the front until a bad mistake at the second-last all but ended his chance, but it made little difference as The Jam Man coasted upsides and then clear under a motionless Townend, with Roaring Bull taking second and Scoir Mear third.

It was yet another well-executed plan by McNally, who won a flat race in York with this horse on his previous outing and was running him over fences for the first time since his win at Cartmel in June of last year.

Said Townend: “Everything fell right. He’s not overbig but he popped away everywhere he needed to. I thought the boys might bring me further than they did but they stopped quickly in front of me and he has done it well.

“At the back of the first, I thought he got his backend plenty high and for half a second, I thought it was going to end there, but after that he was a cat.

“Ronan thought he was well treated and that he jumped fences well enough that he could exploit the mark and he did. And in fairness to him, he went for a good pot when he was doing it.” The win completed a double for Townend, earlier successful aboard N’golo in the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle. Jesse Evans and Jungle Junction got no further than the first hurdle in this race which was run at a slow pace.

That didn’t seem to suit any of the runners, except perhaps Annexation, who quickened to lead at the last. However, N’golo, trained by Willie Mullins, showed a great attitude to get up in the dying strides to successfully concede weight to all his rivals.

Castlegrace Paddy took the Grade 2 Fortria Chase for Pat Fahy and Bryan Cooper. Consigning odds-on favourite A Plus Tard to the runner-up berth in this race for the second consecutive year, Fahy’s runner quickened between the last two, looked in trouble as the favourite challenged at the last, but was quicker away the fence and stayed on gamely to hold his rival by half a length.

“He was very good today,” said Fahy. “He can be good on his first run. We put plenty of work into him without forcing it, and it worked out well. He jumped well and Bryan Cooper came down the other day and schooled him and got him spot-on.

“He’ll probably head on to Leopardstown at Christmas. We’ll be aiming pretty high after that.” There was a good finish to the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle, which eventually went to Sire Du Berlais. French Dynamite, who had a lot to find at the weights, made a bold bid from the front and held his advantage all the way to the run-in.

Ronald Pump’s departure at the last flight made his task a touch easier but he was unable to resist the late effort of two-time Pertemps winner Sire Du Berlais, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Mark Walsh.

Elliott doubled up when Easywork, who was one of the best novice hurdlers of last season, made a winning chase debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. Embittered led from quite an early stage and held that lead all the way to the final fence. But the winner, ridden by Sean Flanagan, challenged at that point and went on in the closing stages to win by almost three lengths. It was a more-than-satisfactory start for both.

There was late drama in the two-mile handicap hurdle as the strong-travelling favourite, Pike County, came down at the last when holding a narrow lead. That left the fast-finishing Youngnedofthehill, trained by Shane Nolan and ridden by Conor McNamara, to go clear to the line. The way the winner finished it would have been interesting had the market leader stood up at the last.

In a remarkably unlucky twist of fate, Pike County’s rider, Mark Walsh, was also challenging when unseating from Walk Me Home after the last in the Navanracecourse.ie Handicap Hurdle. That departure seemed to impede stablemate Presenting Meghan, leaving the progressive King Alex, trained by Barry Connell and ridden by Mark Bolger, to back up his recent Ballinrobe maiden success.