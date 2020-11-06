Seamie Heffernan predicts Cleveland has 'big future'

Cleveland built on two promising efforts with an easy success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Naas and, in doing so, impressed his rider, Seamie Heffernan. Aidan O’Brien’s colt had to wait for the gaps to open but once they did, he raced through them and stretched right away to beat market leader Kailash by four lengths. Heffernan afterwards predicted a “big future” for the “Derby type”.

When the market speaks favourably for one from Willie McCreery’s stable it often comes up trumps, and Claonadh was another example of that when making a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Backed from a high of 33-1 to an SP of 10-1, she quickened nicely to lead inside the final furlong and ran strongly to the line.

Cecelia Clementine became Kevin Prendergast’s 12th winner of the season when winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden in good style. She quickened to lead a furlong out, was passed by Startedwithakiss, and battled back to win by half a length. She has her quirks but is clearly talented.

Her rider, Chris Hayes, later completed a double on the card when Thefaithfulindian became his 44th winner of the season. Aidan Howard horse stretched away in the closing stages to win the 50-80 handicap emphatically.

In the nine-furlong handicap for three-year-olds and upwards, Menagerie was heavily backed to finally get off the mark, and Joseph O’Brien’s filly had no trouble justifying her odds-on price. Mikey Sheehy was extremely confident throughout and left it late before asking his mount to go about winning her race.

O’Brien completed a double when Lady Dahlia got up in the final strides to win the 12-furlong maiden. Favourite Ciel D’afrique set out to make all and looked to have been given a perfectly judged ride. He traded 1-50 in running before succumbing to Lady Dahlia’s late charge under Dylan Browne McMonagle, who was also completing a double having taken the 12-furlong handicap aboard the Tony Martin-trained Dundory.

John McConnell’s season has ticked along nicely but the dual-purpose trainer had a day to remember at the Curragh when he saddled Sagittarius Rising to give his son, Cillian, his first winner, in the Paddy Power Jerry Hannon Appreciation Handicap.

“It’s brilliant, a great day,” said the winning rider, who has deferred college for a year to pursue his ambitions as a jockey. “The horse has gone down to a competitive mark recently and Colin Keane rode him the last day and said to drop him back in trip. He’s a horse that comes off the bridle early but keeps on galloping.

“I was hopeful coming here, but we had two runners and Dad was more hopeful of the one Siobhan (Rutledge) rode. I thought mine had an each-way chance, especially after his last couple of runs.

“We have a good team, outside Bellewstown, and it’s expanding all the time.” In Dundalk, the listed Belgrave Stakes was the feature and Harry’s Bar, ridden by Wayne Lordan, led home a one-two for trainer Ado McGuinness, when getting first run on stablemate Laugh A Minute.

It was the second leg of a double for McGuinness, earlier successful with Eglish, ridden by Gavin Ryan. As that was a second on the night for Ryan - earlier successful aboard Hazel, for his boss, Donnacha O’Brien - the champion apprentice brought his tally for the season to 50.