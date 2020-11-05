Colm Greaves: Ten hurdlers who are set to make a big impression

Ferny Hollow (Willie Mullins)

Previewing the Champion Bumper last March Danny Mullins offered his opinion on Ferny Hollow’s prospects. “He looked a headcase early on and looked a headcase the last day as well,” he said. “He has loads of ability but there are too many question marks for a Champion Bumper.”

Danny’s scepticism proved misplaced. Although irresolute in his earlier races this time he was a complete professional and battled through a wall of horses to snugly beat stablemate Appreciate It.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, Ferny Hollow should provide them with plenty of ammunition in the better novice hurdles.

Ante-post recommendation: Supreme Novices' Hurdle: 10-1

Thyme Hill (Trainer: Phillip Hobbs)

The Albert Bartlett three-mile novice hurdle is the least ‘sexy’ of the class at Cheltenham but last year’s renewal may prove to be a decent incubator for future staying champions.

Monkfish won it for Willie Mullins in a driving finish while behind in fourth Richard Johnson was running into dead ends aboard Thyme Hill.

Despite this torrid passage, he was only a length and a half adrift at the line and was an unlucky loser. Hobbs plans to keep him hurdling this season where he should develop into a serious force in top-class staying company.

Ante-post recommendation: Stayers' Hurdle 12-1

Quilixios (Gordon Elliott)

As well as Ferny Hollow, Cheveley Park can also look forward to Malone Road, Allaho, Ballyadam, and A Plus Tard to help shorten their winter.

Add Qulixios to that list. The three-year-old easily won a juvenile hurdle in France last spring after which he was bought by his new owners and moved to Elliott. He reappeared at Punchestown and cantered home by 13 lengths and followed up at Down Royal last weekend.

Neither were the greatest field of juvenile hurdlers ever seen but Quilixos has shown bags of potential and with a careful schedule he should be still fresh and well for Triumph Hurdle at the Festival.

Ante-post recommendation: Triumph Hurdle (14-1)

Gypsy Island (Peter Fahey)

Fahey bought this mare cheaply three years ago and she was sold on to JP McManus after she won well in a debut bumper at Ballinrobe.

Three impressive successes later and she was joint favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham but sustained a small fracture in a hind leg last November and was wisely put away for the season to protect her future. That future is now.

If the injury has healed seamlessly and Gypsy Island continues where she left off she could develop into a major player in her grade and win a few decent prizes before a belated trip to Cheltenham.

Ante-post recommendation: Mares' Novice Hurdle 10-1

Honeysuckle (Henry De Bromhead)

Gyspy Island is a mere hopeful in the junior ladies division but Honeysuckle is the one to beat in the senior grade. Her connections face a tough choice — a tilt at the Champion Hurdle or confinement her to gender and an easier path.

She proved up to open grade last February when winning the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown from Darver Star but he was beaten a lot easier by Epatante next time out.

Epatante should improve again and, with several talented youngsters moving up, it may be prudent to restrict Honeysuckle for another year. If so, she would be close to banker material for a repeat win in the mares' hurdle.

Ante-post recommendation: Mares' Hurdle 7-2

Saint Roi (Willie Mullins)

One such improving youngster is the five-year-old Saint Roi.

Saint Roi and Mark Walsh jump the last to win the Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle (Grade 3). in Thurles this week. Picture: Healy Racing

The French import won his maiden hurdle in Tramore at the turn of the year and was then thrown straight into handicap company in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

This is always one of the hottest handicaps of the year so confidence in his ability is obvious.

Backed into favourite, he won easily, beating Aramon by four and a half lengths. History could yet prove that to be one of the all-time ‘good things’ off 137 that day as Aramon, already a Grade One winner, subsequently won the Galway Hurdle with top weight.

Saint Roi proved his wellbeing on his reappearance at Tipperary last month and shapes like a rock-solid Champion Hurdle contender.

Ante-post recommendation: Champion Hurdle 8-1

Boothill (Harry Fry)

The only time Boothill has been to a racecourse was when winning a weak bumper at Kempton last spring.

He should prove a lot better than his modest beginnings suggest. Placed in two Irish point-to-points when trained by Colin McKeever, Harry Fry paid £125,000 (€166,349) to secure him. Boothill has a solid National Hunt pedigree and comes to the new season with very few miles on the clock.

He is lurking in the shadows and whatever his chosen route this season he should make an impression.

Ante-post recommendation: No known target.

Farouk D’Alene (Gordon Elliott)

When Gigginstown were still in the business of buying expensive horses, they paid a lumpy €260,000 (€288,315) for Farouk after he won his point-to-point.

He had two bumpers last season and won his maiden hurdle at Down Royal last week with the look of a horse that could go all the way to the top.

Elliott is very upbeat: “Since he first came to us I’ve loved him and I really like the way he goes about things. He’s going to be a nice type for some good staying novice hurdles.”

He will be at his best on an easy surface over a longer trip.

Ante-post recommendation: Ballymore Hurdle 25-1

Third Time Lucki (Dan Skelton)

Another graduate from point-to-point field, Third Time Lucki won two bumpers last season at lowly Market Rasen and Huntington but showed his true ability at Cheltenham when he was best of the British, fourth behind Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper.

He won on his reappearance at Wetherby recently and should have enough ability to press on this winter.

Probably not quite a Grade One horse, he looks robust enough to shine in some of those lucrative Saturday afternoon TV handicap hurdle

Ante-post recommendation: No known target.

Deploy The Getaway (Willie Mullins)

It’s always a risk to look past Willie Mullins for the Champion Bumper so why bother?

The problem is that it is always noisy at this time of year — “I hear that Willie is very keen on this one for the Bumper!” But who is ‘the one?’ Deploy The Getaway is as good a guess as any.

Despite a bad blunder at the last he easily won 4YO maiden point-to-point at Tallow 18 months ago. He was sold on for £200,000 (€221,754) soon after and sent to Mullins. Assuming he has strengthened up and fit and well, he might be a dark horse.

Champion Bumper 33-1