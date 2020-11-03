Fairyhouse report: Fakiera gets better of the argument with Gabynako

The Glenview And Rathbarry Stud Maiden Hurdle had the ingredients to prove the most interesting race on Tuesday’s eight-race card in Fairyhouse. And it lived up to expectations, producing a tremendous duel between market rivals Gabynako and Fakiera.

The pair quickened up from the second last flight and, after a protracted battle, the Gordon Elliott-trained 15-8 shot Fakiera (Jack Kennedy) prevailed by a nose from Gabynako with a 40-length gap back to Longacre Square in third after long-time leader Clondaw Bertie crashed at the second last flight.

“On his form he was entitled to win and he deserved it,” stated Elliott. “He was placed in a few good races last season and is a nice second season novice. He wants further (than this two miles) and jumps great. And Jack said he’ll come on plenty from today.”

Narrowly denied with Gabynako, Gavin Cromwell and Jonathan Moore enjoyed better luck when Wadiyatink Now defied top-weight in the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Handicap Hurdle, coming from off the pace to beat Ballymadun convincingly.

Runner-up on his two previous hurdle starts, Noel Meade’s Jeff Kidder made it third time lucky when justifying 6-5 favouritism in the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale @ Fairyhouse 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle, proving too strong for Bigz Belief, who reversed recent Galway form with the third, Sideshift.

“You’d have to say that he deserved that,” said Meade. “He got locked in for a while but saw it out well.”

It was a mixed day for local trainer Dermot McLoughlin, who saddled The Echo Boy to make all in the opening beginners' chase and, two hours later, saw former charge Klassy Kay justify 4-7 favouritism for Willie Mullins in the first division of the Jetaway@Acrtyic Tack Stud Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by Conor Maxwell, The Echo Boy, a dual point-to-point winner, made his breakthrough under rules with a bold, front-running display, jumping soundly and coming home 16 lengths clear of favourite Hostage To Fortune.

“He was very good in point-to-points and I thought he’d win a race before now,” admitted McLoughlin.

“He’s hard on himself and always a bit keen on better ground. But Conor said he settled better today. He jumps and gallops and trip is not an issue.”

Paul Townend steered Klassy Kay to victory in the first division of the two-mile 80-95 handicap hurdle, the six-year-old Presenting mare seeing off 33-1 shot Trixie Mc by two and a half lengths.

The second division of this event went to 7-2 favourite Mattie’s Mountain, representing the Kerry combination of trainer Eoin McCarthy and rider Gearóid Brouder, who got the better of Listenheretomejack by three-quarters of a length having been hampered by faller You Say Nothing at the second last.

Trainer David Dunne bizarrely described 12-year-old Vodka Society as a “wimp” following his runaway win under Sean O’Keeffe in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Dunne explained: “He has a phobia of everything and has been very difficult to train. But that’s what he’s been showing me at home for a long time. He used to lose his races in the horsebox on the way to the track. So, today, we trotted him to the track and kept him away from other horses when he arrived.”

Elsewhere, Peter Fahey must decide whether Royal Kahala will go for a listed mares' bumper in Navan or go straight hurdling following her smooth success in the mares' bumper. The Flemensfirth mare, a lucky spare ride for James O’Sullivan, scored by 12 lengths.