Ton-up Colin Keane delighted with second jockeys' title

Champion jockey for the second time, Colin Keane reached the milestone of 100 winners for the season when landing the Curragh finale on Pretty Boy Floyd before jetting off this morning to America where he’ll ride Siskin in the Breeders’ Cup Mile in Keeneland on Saturday.

Keane acknowledged: “This is a great way to finish the season. To be champion jockey once is what you dream about growing. To win it a second time is phenomenal, after such a great tussle with my good friend Shane Foley. We’re both heading for the States in the morning.”

Keane triumphed, narrowly, on Sarah Dawson’s Pretty Boy Floyd in the Gain Equine Nutrition Handicap. The five-year-old foiled Glow Worm by a head and might reappear at the Curragh on Friday.

Aidan O’Brien and Seamie Heffernan registered a double with two-year-old newcomers Queens Speech and Arturo Toscanini.

Following the withdrawal of his intended mount Joan Of Arc, Heffernan switched to Queen’s Speech and the daughter of American Pharoah produced an impressive display, coping well with the heavy ground and powering clear in the final furlong to beat Disco Boots by five lengths in the seven-furlong fillies maiden.

“She’s straight-forward, knew her job ad won well,” was how Heffernan summed-up the performance, before adding: “Those American Pharoahs don’t mind that heavy ground. She felt a bit classy and will probably start over a mile next year, but she’ll definitely get further.”

Arturio Toscanini, a son of Galileo, looked raw during the colts’ maiden but came through under a determined Heffernan to prevail by a half-length over Emporio in a blanket-finish.

Heffernan stated: “He’s a grand, straight-forward horse. I felt I was going to win from two furlongs down and, at the line, he won well.

“His dam, Snow Queen, was very talented, although we never saw what she could do. This fellow has a good attitude and a nice bit of toe. He should be a nice horse next year.”

In the divisions of the A Taste Of Kildare At Christmas Handicap, a 45-65 over seven furlongs, Youceeyouceecee, ridden for Susan Finn by Paddy Harnett, justified 5-1 favouritism in the opening division while recent course and distance winner Tyrion’s Dream, trained locally by Aidan Howard and ridden by Leigh Roche, followed-up, at the expense of Max’s Dandy, in the second division.

Harry Rogers, who has enjoyed a change of luck in recent weeks, was on the mark again when Arcland (6-1) got off the mark in the first division of the mile-and-a-half apprentice handicap, coming from off the pace to get the better of Molly Kaye by a head with front-running favourite Sil Ver Klass in third.

“He had some good runs and deserved that,” declared Rogers.

“Nathan was good on him — he tracked the right horses and times his challenge well. This horse should make a nice hurdler — he certainly jumps well — and that’s the plan.”

Apprentice Sam Ewing has made a huge impact in recent months and notched his 15th success when 100-30 favourite Stellify captured the second division.

Rated 20lb higher than when placed in August, Stellify was getting off the mark at the 15th attempt. She was another winner for in-form Ado McGuinness, who said: “She’s small and slight, but she has a big heart and loves that ground.”

The 28-1 shot Galtee Mist provided trainer Joe Murphy with a welcome winner, scoring under Gary Carroll, in the first division and is set to return to the Curragh on Friday.