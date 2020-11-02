The race that stops a nation: Tiger Moth can pounce for Aidan O’Brien in Melbourne Cup

The Melbourne Cup is one of the few major races that still eludes Aidan O’Brien but the master of Ballydoyle may well put that right by landing the race that stops a nation in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

O’Brien has two leading contenders in 2019 Epsom Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck and Tiger Moth, runner-up in this year’s Irish Derby.

Anthony Van Dyck ended a seven-race losing sequence when getting the better of Stradivarius in a Longchamp Group 2 in September before narrowly failing to defy a wide draw when going down by just a head to Verry Elleegant in the Caulfield Cup last month.

The draw, stall three, has been far kinder for this assignment but the forecast absence of rain won’t help and he’ll also have to shoulder top weight on this first start over two miles.

Tiger Moth has not yet tackled two miles either but his finishing effort in the Irish Derby and his impressive Group 3 victory at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend suggests he should stay the trip and his light weight makes him a massive player.

However, the draw has not been kind and the fact no horse has won the Melbourne Cup from stall 23 since 1976 can’t be viewed as anything other than a negative.

That said, being drawn wide didn’t stop Vow And Declare last year or Cross Counter in 2018.

Tiger Moth has a very similar profile to Cross Counter in that he’s a progressive northern hemisphere three-year-old who has little weight to carry.

And like Cross Counter, Tiger Moth will be ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, a top-class jockey seeking a record-equalling fourth success in this race. He ticks every box other than draw and, granted reasonable luck in running, should run a huge race,

Aidan was famously denied victory by son Joseph in the 2017 Melbourne Cup when Rekindling famously got the better of Johannes Vermeer and the younger O’Brien fires two bullets this time in Master Of Reality and Twilight Payment.

Master Of Reality was second past the post in last year’s renewal before being demoted to fourth for edging left late on. That was probably his best chance of winning a Melbourne Cup but he still has reasonable each-way claims at odds of 20-1.

Like Aidan O’Brien, Willie Mullins has gone close in the Melbourne Cup without winning it and this year’s Closutton contender is Stratum Albion, better known to most of us as simply Stratum.

The seven-year-old was last seen finishing a fine second to the classy Enbihaar in a York Group 2 in August and his victory in last year’s English Cesarewitch suggests stamina won’t be a problem. Like Master Of Reality, he has decent each-way claims at a big price.

It’s a strong Irish raiding party and the leading ‘Aussie’ contender is also a horse Aidan O’Brien knows plenty about.

Sir Dragonet was fifth is the Derby won by then stablemate Anthony Van Dyck and finished second in all four starts for O’Brien this year before joining Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in September.

He made the perfect start to life Down Under when winning the Cox Plate just over a week ago.

However, ground conditions promise to be a good deal quicker at Flemington and he didn’t look like a horse crying out for a searching stamina test when fourth to Logician in last year’s English St Leger.

It promises to be a cracking race and Tiger Moth has the class and raw potential to ensure Irish racing fans wake up to some positive news tomorrow morning.