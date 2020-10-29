Clonmel report: Western Victory makes amends for Listowel fall

Western Victory made amends for her late departure at Listowel by winning the Clonmel Oil Chase Day November 12 Mares’ Chase with the minimum of fuss. Market rival Andalusa set out to make all the running but didn’t jump with the same fluency as when winning in Listowel.

The eventual winner was able to sit comfortably off the pace in second place until easing upsides coming down the side of the course for the final time.

She got in tight at a couple of the later fences but there were no anxious moments for Sean O’Keeffe, who pushed out Declan Queally’s mare to secure her fifth track success.

Liam Burke is already having quite the season and it got better when he took the www.grahamnorris.com Memorial Handicap Hurdle with Yaiza. Eimear and Sweet Sting travelled best to the turn for home and the eventual winner looked to have lost all chance when making a bad mistake at the second-last.

However, Darragh O’Keeffe got a great tune of his mount, which skipped across the last and flew up the short run-in to beat Eimear by a length and a quarter.

Having gone close with Glebe Girl earlier on the card, trainer John Joe Walsh had better luck with Live Every Day, who battled on bravely to take the Powerstown Demesne QR Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by Sean Kavanagh, for whom it was a first winner over hurdles, he looked in trouble when the patiently ridden Resurrected Duke headed him going to the last. To his credit, he dug deep for his rider to deny the favourite by a neck, with No Grey Area’s just a short head further back.

“Simon gave him a great ride,” said assistant trainer Brendan Walsh.

“The plan was to jump off with the leaders but there was no pace, and he gave him a good intelligent race.

“The horse should win another race or two, hopefully.

“Simon was with us for a year after he finished school and was a great lad to work and to ride and it’s nice to see him getting on. That was his first winner over hurdles, and he rode his first bumper winner last week.”

Unquestionably the happiest person leaving Powerstown Park yesterday afternoon was Aileen O’Sullivan, who rode her first track winner when getting 28-1 chance American Image, trained by Michael Millar, home in front in the Clonmel Handicap Chase.

“I’m over the moon, I am so proud of that little horse,” said O’Sullivan.

“We call him ‘the nutty man’ at home, but he’s an absolute gem. By God, he gave it all, and I’m so delighted for Neil (Gault), who has done every last bit of work with that horse.”