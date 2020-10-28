Punchestown report: Latest Exhibition warms to task on chasing debut after early scares

Punchestown hosted a high-class midweek card today and Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Latest Exhibition topped the bill with his chasing debut in the Betdaq Virtual Beginners’ Chase, though Maxine O’Sullivan’s ride on Dreal Deal in the Ladies’ Handicap Hurdle was as exceptional as the horse’s recent progress has been, and young jockey Mikey McGuane deserves immense for his maiden victory on just his second ride.

The Paul Nolan-trained Latest Exhibition had some classy rivals to contend with in the beginners’ chase and, after making a slight mistake at the first two, could have been forgiven for not getting through. However, he warmed to the task well under Bryan Cooper and, despite jumping left on occasion, he picked up well in the closing stages to beat School Boy Hours by a couple of lengths.

“I’m relieved,” admitted James Nolan, assistant trainer. “He’s our best horse and I wasn’t nervous about winning I was nervous about a clean safe round of jumping.

“Bryan had been thrilled with his schooling and said he jumped like a two-miler. It didn’t suit early in the race that it was a bit like a handicap, but Bryan just started schooling him then. He was delighted with him thereafter and, to be honest, he only does what he has to.”

Sure, Dreal Deal may have been extremely well handicapped in the Download The Betdaq App Ladies’ Handicap Hurdle, but Maxine O’Sullivan gave a display of extreme patience and confidence aboard Ronan McNally’s horse.

Out the back early, O’Sullivan let everything develop in front of her and, while backers may have had doubts as the Lombardstown lady held on to her mount as most of the field went for home, she knew exactly what she was holding onto and produced the odds-on favourite with an exquisitely timed run to complete the four-timer.

To add to the Cork connection, the winner was bred by Tim Duggan, near Mallow, and just down the road from the homeplace of the winning rider.

The first foal of Fleur Rose, who has since had four more, he is from Duggan’s line which has produced numerous winners through the generations. The winning trainer is hopeful the horse can continue to progress and earn a dream trip to the Cheltenham Festival in March.

In Crosshill, who won the Betdaq 2% Commission Exchange Maiden Hurdle, trainer Jessica Harrington and owner Ronnie Bartlett looks to have a smart sort on their hands. On his only previous outing, he finished ninth of 17 in a Fairyhouse bumper won by Eric Bloodaxe but seven of the eight that finished in front of him won since. He did his bit for the form by coasting to victory under Paddy Kennedy and should have little trouble coping with a step up in grade.

Harrington later doubled up when Ever Present caused a 25-1 upset in the bumper, but it was the ride of fifth-class student Mikey McGuane which impressed most. He brought his mount with a well-timed run to collar the leaders close home, and his delight was evident to all as he punched the air numerous times.

There was an even bigger upset in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final as 33-1 chance Funky Dady landed the spoils for Denis Hogan and jockey Shane Mulcahy. In moving clear in the straight and staying on well to score a shade cosily, he confirmed form with Barnaviddaun, which he beat in one of the series races in February.

Whatever ailed Cask Mate to keep him off the track for 1020 days ails him no more for he followed up his comeback win in Limerick with an even more impressive display in the Betdaq Virtuals Rated Novice Hurdle. Another winner for the in-form stable of Noel Meade, in the closing stages he coasted clear under Sean Flanagan to beat Dewcup by 10 lengths. Graded company awaits.

Cushinstown Forest, trained by Colin Bowe and given a fine ride by Jordan Gainsford, won the Betdaq 0% Commission Super Saturday Handicap Chase. Vics Little Miss made what looked likely to be a successful bid for glory until clouting the second-last and leaving the winner to take over. From there the mare stayed on strongly to secure her first win over fences, beating the staying-on Bitview Colin by five lengths.