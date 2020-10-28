Noel Meade still making his mark in an increasingly competitive business

These days Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott dominate the National Hunt landscape in Ireland, but Noel Meade was once that soldier and, while his days of challenging for that trainers’ title are behind him, it is not something the proud Meath man misses. In the increasingly competitive numbers game, Meade is content to persevere with a strong team which more than keeps him relevant at the top end of the sport.

“These days it’s extremely difficult to compete but I’ve said all along that training horses is not the most difficult part of the game, the most difficult part is getting the horses,” said Meade.

“It is a bit like being a jockey: if you’re riding for Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, you have a better chance of being champion jockey at the moment because they have the horses.

“Usually what happens is the people who win in the sales rings will end up winning on the track. That said, the reason they win in the sales ring is because they’re successful on the track.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone who has been as good a trainer as Willie Mullins. To me, he’s doing things with horses even the great Vincent O’Brien would struggle with. He’s a phenomenal trainer.

“Gordon has been phenomenal too since he started and I’m fortunate to be able to call the two of them my friends.

When you’re not chasing a championship, it’s easier to enjoy training.

“When you spent the years chasing it, the minute the season was over all you could think about was getting going again to win it again. It actually took quite a bit out of you, and you probably don’t enjoy it as much as when you’re under that pressure.”

There have been many great days for the seven-time Irish champion, but you must go all the back to 1982 for the one which means most.

“I get asked that question quite a bit, and obviously, after having such a hard time at Cheltenham with horses getting beaten short heads and fallers and, this, that and the other, I suppose winning the first day with Sausalito Bay (2000 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle) was a big day.

“But I’ve always felt the best day, the one that I’ve remembered most, was Pinch Hitter winning his first Galway Hurdle.

“For some reason or other, it was a race I always wanted to win. As a kid I always went to the Galway Races and there was just some sort of shine off the Galway Hurdle that I always wanted. The horse belonged to a great friend of mine, and I think that was one of the greatest days.”

Another place close to Meade’s heart, and to his home, is Navan, and that track’s feature, the Troytown, which is on the horizon, is another race he is particularly fond of supporting.

“I’m chairman of Navan, which is one reason for it, but it’s only six miles up the road from me, and for that reason it holds a special place in my heart - plus the fact I think it’s a brilliant racecourse.

“We’ve been lucky enough to win the Troytown a couple of times. The first time we won it, Jason Titley rode the winner, Heist. The ground was very, very soft that day and, at that time, the road down the back wasn’t railed off so, between the fences, Jason went down the road. The horse was sound afterwards, thankfully, but after that they railed off the road.

“We have three entered for this year’s running but I would think the most likely runner is Brace Yourself. I think three miles will be right up his alley. The run last weekend in Galway won’t have done him any harm, it will have just sharpened him up a little bit more.”

More pressingly, the big weekend Down Royal is almost upon us and Meade will have two representative in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

“Snow Falcon and Tout Est Permis are both likely to run,” confirmed Meade. “Snow Falcon is getting on in years, but he worked well this morning.

“Maybe those younger fellows coming along will be hard to beat, but he is in good form and we purposely kept him fresh for this because we felt he’d give him his best chance in it by doing that.

“And the other horse worked really, really well. I think he has come on a tonne for his run at Punchestown (behind The Storyteller) and he’s in good shape. I think he’ll give it a big run.”