Punchestown & Dundalk tips: Exhibition can get off to a flyer over fences

The BETDAQ Virtuals Beginners’ Chase is the highlight on today’s card in Punchestown as Grade 1 winning novice hurdler Latest Exhibition embarks on his chasing career and is opposed by old foe Longhouse Poet, with School Boy Hours, Run Wild Fred and Opposites Attract adding some extra quality.

Latest Exhibition and Longhouse Poet were the best of these over hurdles and both were just marking time over hurdles, all the while looking likely to make even better chasers. With his top-level success in novice hurdle company last term, Latest Exhibition is the one to beat but, in that Grade 1 hurdle at Leopardstown, he had just two and a quarter lengths to spare over Longhouse Poet.

He followed up that effort by losing out in a photo finish to the Albert Bartlett, while Longhouse Poet disappointed in the Ballymore Novice Hurdle. The latter won a point to point which has worked out well, and is not dismissed lightly, but Latest Exhibition has a real touch of class and can have his measure once more.

Dreal Deal has been one of the stories of the last couple of months and he should have no trouble completing a four-timer when he contests the Download The BETDAQ App Ladies’ Handicap Hurdle.

Ronan McNally’s five-year-old landed the first leg of his treble in a handicap hurdle at Navan in mid-September. Running off a mark of 84, he made a terrible mistake at the first hurdle and yet had so much in hand he could recover and then coast through the race to win on the bridle.

He reverted to the Flat for his next start and won off a mark of 45.

When sent out under a 6lb penalty just three days later, the opposition could not go fast enough for him and yet again he coasted to victory. Runner-up Poster Child won next time, and the runner-up in the hurdle, Myladyrose, did likewise.

A mark of 106, despite being 22lbs higher than his last win over hurdles, does not look close enough to prevent another success, and the booking of Maxine O’Sullivan is another positive. He can take this at the expense of Walking On Glass, who has improved on the level in recent months and ran well on his last start over hurdles.

The Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final is a competitive-looking race but Family Business carries bottom weight and is further aided by Conor McNamara taking off 5lbs.

Donal Coffey’s mare was noted staying on strongly in defeat last time and, coming here in fine heart and with such little weight to carry, she can make a bold bid. Arcadian Sunrise and Barnaviddaun are also worth considering.

The two-and-a-half-mile novice hurdle is a cracking race which can go to Dewcup. Ted Walsh’s horse was impressive in both hurdling outings to date and, while he must concede weight to all his rivals, he looks up to the task. Ruaille Buaille was unlucky last time and should go close today.

PUNCHESTOWN

Tommy Lyons

12:55 Crosshill

1:25 Family Business

1:55 Dewcup (nb)

2:25 Dreal Deal

2:55 Baily Thunder

3:25 Latest Exhibition (nap)

3:55 Cavallino

Next Best

12:55 Fissa

1:25 Barnaviddaun

1:55 Ruaille Buaille

2:25 Walking On Glass

2:55 Bitview Colin

3:25 Longhouse Poet

3:55 Magic Tricks

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:25 Boitron

4:55 Plum Perfect

5:30 Alessandro Algardi

6:00 Capella Liath

6:30 Accesory

7:00 Lightning Boltz

7:30 Moonmeister

8:00 Prime Chief

Next Best

4:25 Angel Palanas

4:55 Characteristic

5:30 Hype

6:00 St George’s Head

6:30 Alice Milligan

7:00 Rock The Barzah

7:30 Storm Steps

8:00 Wojood