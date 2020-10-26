Wexford and Galway tips: Kapard can make it two from two

Kapard can bring her record to two wins from two starts over timber by taking the Kehoe Farming Rated Novice Hurdle at Wexford, one of two National Hunt meetings this afternoon in Ireland.

Henry De Bromhead’s four-year-old filly made her debut in Roscommon and, while it was a modest contest, she won readily in the end and left the impression she would improve markedly for it.

This race is a small step up in grade and one she should be capable of dealing with.

The highlight of the Wexford card is the Grade Three M W Hickey Memorial Chase in which RSA Chase runner-up Minella Indo can be part of what should be a good day for the De Bromhead stable.

He makes his seasonal debut and clashes with Kim Muir winner Milan Native and, while the latter has the advantage of race fitness, it should not be enough for him to add to his recent Galway success.

Minella Indo has the potential to be a Gold Cup contender and, while he is entitled to step up considerably for this outing, he can prove too classy for his three rivals.

In Galway, The Mpex Kid is well worth another chance in the Kone Handicap. Dot Love’s runner’s recent form figure don’t look the most inspiring, but he has been running better than they would suggest.

He ran twice at the summer festival at this venue and on the first occasion finished fourth, from a high draw, to Eastern Racer and then followed up that effort by being touched off by Darkened.

Both of those efforts were off a mark of 75 and, having been a few pounds higher since, is back to 76.

Adam Farragher takes a valuable 7lbs off the gelding today and, from a low draw, he can race prominently and prove too strong in the finish.

La Joconde, who finished third in a listed race on her second start, has been found what looks a penalty kick in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden, and will be priced accordingly.

Cerberus ran a fine race on his recent return to the Flat and, with that run under his belt, will take a great deal of beating in the We Are In This Together Handicap.

GALWAY

1:20 La Joconde

1:55 The Mpex Kid (nb)

2:30 Rich Law No Law

3:05 Cannoli

3:40 Sagittarius Rising

4:15 Cerberus

4:45 Movie King

Next best

1:20 Magic Carousel

1:55 In From The Cold

2:30 Speedy Pix

3:05 Solene Lilyette

3:40 Kudbegood

4:15 Loudest Whisper

4:45 Royal Red Persian

WEXFORD

12:55 Homme D’un Soir

1:30 Kapard (nap)

2:05 Cloudy Valley

2:40 Buck Rogers

3:15 Minella Indo

3:50 Andy Dufresne

4:25 Fourneux D’isanka

Next best

12:55 Gaspard Du Seuil

1:30 Make Good

2:05 Sirjack Thomas

2:40 Allbarone

3:15 Milan Native

3:50 Exit Poll

4:25 Idas Boy