Wexford and Galway tips: Kapard can make it two from two

1:20 La Joconde
1:55 The Mpex Kid (nb)
2:30 Rich Law No Law
3:05 Cannoli
3:40 Sagittarius Rising
4:15 Cerberus
4:45 Movie King
1:20 Magic Carousel
1:55 In From The Cold
2:30 Speedy Pix
3:05 Solene Lilyette
3:40 Kudbegood
4:15 Loudest Whisper
4:45 Royal Red Persian
12:55 Homme D’un Soir
1:30 Kapard (nap)
2:05 Cloudy Valley
2:40 Buck Rogers
3:15 Minella Indo
3:50 Andy Dufresne
4:25 Fourneux D’isanka
12:55 Gaspard Du Seuil
1:30 Make Good
2:05 Sirjack Thomas
2:40 Allbarone
3:15 Milan Native
3:50 Exit Poll
4:25 Idas Boy