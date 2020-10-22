Faugheen good to go for yet another season at the top level

No horse older than nine has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup this century but Faugheen is no ordinary horse and Patrick Mullins believes the remarkable veteran could line up in the blue riband of jumps racing at the grand old age of 13.

Retirement seemed to beckon for 2015 Champion Hurdle hero when he was pulled up with a heart problem up at Aintree in April of last year but the switch to fences sparked a renaissance and he brought the house down with Grade One wins at Limerick and Leopardstown before finishing a close-up third in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Speaking on a National Hunt season preview press call, Mullins, assistant trainer to father Willie, said: “Faugheen is back in and 100 %. John Codd, who looks after him and rides him out, is absolutely over the moon with him.

“If he shows that he’s still got all the enthusiasm and ability that he had last year, we’ll probably go again, and if he doesn’t, he doesn’t owe anyone anything.

“He won two Grade Ones last year and was placed in Cheltenham, and on another day he could have been closer. I look at his form rather than his age — and what he is showing us at home.”

Asked whether he could see the long-time stable star lining up for the Gold Cup next March, Mullins replied: “It’s a possibility, we’ll have to take it step by step.

“I don’t know where Willie is going to go with him for his first run. Hopefully there’s a few extra second-season novice chases this year and one of those could be an option.

“That (Gold Cup) would be the dream - it would be incredible, but he could be a Ryanair Chase horse and there are plenty of good prizes out of Cheltenham as well.

“At the moment all options are open. John Codd knows him better than anyone and would be able to tell us straight away if he thinks the fire has gone, but at the moment it’s still burning very brightly.”

Should Faugheen run in the Gold Cup he would be attempting to dethrone stablemate Al Boum Photo, who will follow a tried and trusted path back to Cheltenham for his hat-trick bid.

Dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo (Paul Townend) on Willie Mullins’ gallops yesterday for the launch of the National Hunt season. Picture: Caroline Norris

“I think you’ll see him (Al Boum Photo) at Tramore on New Year’s Day. It’s a plan that seems to work, we stumbled across it because of that very dry winter we got a couple of years ago,” said Mullins.

“We had lovely soft ground in Tramore and then he was declared for the (2019) Irish Gold Cup, but was taken out of the day because of the ground, so he ended up going straight to Cheltenham and completely by chance the programme was born.

“He followed it again last year and it worked, so why not go again?

“This fellow doesn’t stand out from the crowd. He’s not overly big or flashy, he’s quite plain and not a fantastic jumper, but in March in Cheltenham he doesn’t miss. I can’t see any reason why he can’t do it again with luck in running.”

Over two miles Chacun Pour Soi is the big Closutton hope. The talented but fragile eight-year-old was ruled out of the Queen Mother Champion Chase on the morning of the race, a frustration that was only enhanced by the way the race unfolded.

“He got a foot bruise in Cheltenham. It’s a 24- or 36-hour thing and it was just a case of very bad timing. He would have gone to Punchestown no problem,” said Mullins.

“The way the Champion Chase worked out was disappointing as Altior didn’t run and Defi Du Seuil was disappointing on the day, so it looked like it was a nice opportunity.

“I’d imagine his season will be very similar to last year and we’ll try to get him back to Cheltenham for some unfinished business.

“He’s only run a handful of times over fences, but his jumping is fantastic and to me, he’s our best chance of winning a Champion Chase.”