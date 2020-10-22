Navan tips: Provocateuse can get off the mark at third attempt

The return to action of dual Aintree Grand National victor Tiger Roll, in the Flower Hill Maiden, will be the focus of attention in Navan this afternoon.

But from a betting point of view, the Jessica Harrington-trained Provocateuse should be noted in the opening Irish Stallion Farms Median Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden.

The Niarchos Family-owned filly struggled on Bellewstown’s undulations when making her debut back in August. But she performed creditably to fill second spot behind Lady Princess, with the winner’s listed-placed stable-companion Grammata an unlucky third.

The second and third clashed again at Tipperary three weeks later, when Grammata held the persistent change of the Harrington filly by a neck.

Today’s longer trip should suit the Commonstown filly and she’s expected to get off the mark at the third attempt and at the expense of the consistent Colfer Kay, third to Elizabethan at Naas on Sunday.

Tiger Roll will, undoubtedly, be the focus of attention in the Flower Hill Maiden as he starts on the road back to Cheltenham and Aintree in a competitive contest over a mile and six furlongs, which also features solid jumpers Jesse Evans and Princess Vega.

But it might prove wise to side with Dermot Weld’s three-year-old Ciel D’afrique, runner-up in his last two starts, behind Saturday’s juvenile hurdle winner Zanahiyr at Fairyhouse and the classy and versatile Mt.Leinster in Galway.

A slow starter when fifth to Make A Promise at this venue three weeks ago, the Eddie Lynam-trained Hazard makes plenty of appeal in the NavanRacecourse.ie Maiden.

Having started its season with a Flat meeting two weeks ago, normality returns to Thurles today with a seven-race National Hunt card.

Gordon Elliott’s Surin, a Grade 3 winner over hurdles and second to Heaven Help Us at Fairyhouse on her recent fencing bow, should prove very tough to beat in the opening mares beginners chase.

Reverting from a chasing career which has yielded three wins and, most recently, a sixth placing behind stable-companion Cabaret Queen in the Guinness Kerry National, Robin Des Foret sets the standard, at the weights, in the He’llberemembered Hurdle.

A five-time winner over the smaller obstacles, he is set to receive 10lb. from Go Another One (rated 3lb. inferior over fences) and 6lb. from Gordon Elliott’s The Bosses Oscar, last seen when finishing fifth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham.

NAVAN

John Ryan

1.20.Provocateuse (Nap)

1.55.Hazard

2.30.Inflection Point

3.05.Earls

3.40.Teddy Boy

4.15.Ciel D’afrique

4.50.William Of Wykeham

5.20.Arcland

Next Best

1.20.Colfer Kay

1.55.Sounds Of Spring

2.30.Arcanears

3.05.Truth Prevails

3.40.Ever Rock

4.15.Jesse Evans

4.50.Franno

5.20.Flindt