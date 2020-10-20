Gordon Elliott throwing everything at trainers’ title

When given with the opportunity to train Presenting Percy, Gordon Elliott was also presented with a great opportunity to win a second Cheltenham Gold Cup or, indeed, a fourth Grand National. More importantly, however, is the fact he is part of a team which will help him challenge for that thus-far elusive trainers’ championship.

When asked if he could have just one wish for the season ahead, without hesitation Elliott replied: “To be champion trainer.”

Recalling the heartbreak of 2017, when he was within hours of that first title, only for perennial champ Willie Mullins to snatch it from his grasp, he said: “It was heart-breaking, but hopefully it will happen someday and if it does, I’ll really appreciate it.

“If you are training horses and you don’t want to be a champion trainer why are you doing it? If your ambition is to train 20 or 30 winners a year, or if it’s to be champion trainer, I know who I’d like to have a horse with.

“The bunch we have this year is unbelievable, and we hope to keep them in one piece and have a good season.”

Consistently, Elliott has used Down Royal as a season-launching pad for his star performers, and this year will be no different.

Elliott explained: “It suits me. I like the track, it’s a Grade 1 track, the ground is always very good up there and they look after us very well. It’s a good meeting, it’s not far away from us and the track has been very lucky for me. It’s been a starting point for me over the last four or five years since I really got going training.”

Presenting Percy and Delta Work, who both contested last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, will begin their route back to the same race by running in the Champion Chase at the northern track.

“Presenting Percy is a horse I looked up to over the last couple of years,” admitted Elliott. “He’s a horse you’d love to have. He probably has to improve half a stone to be a Gold Cup horse, but he had a few good runs last year in Ireland and he could be bang there. He is a horse I like and I’m looking forward to running him.

“But, for me he has Grand National all over him. He’s a good jumper, has a bit of class, can travel in a race, and he’d be a classy horse in a Grand National. I hope to win a Gold Cup with him but if that doesn’t happen, the Grand National is in the back of my head.

“To be fair to Delta Work, to be beaten only six or seven lengths in a Gold Cup with the way he jumped I thought was very good. He never got into a rhythm, but he’s only seven and I haven’t given up on him yet.”

Having spent longer over hurdles than expected, Samcro got back on track last season, culminating in that exciting success in the Marsh Chase at Cheltenham.

“He’s a very good horse and I’ve been lucky to have him. We went the Champion Hurdle route and that didn’t work out. He didn’t do much wrong last year. He won in Down Royal but fell in the Drinmore when I think he might have won it.

“Everyone says Cheltenham was a great training feat. To me it was grand, but Limerick was a terrible training decision. I shouldn’t have run him on heavy ground. I’m not going to make that mistake this year. If there is heavy in the going, he won’t run. At the moment the plan for the season is Down Royal, John Durkan, Kinloch Brae, Ryanair.”

Envoi Allen, like Samcro before him, was a superb bumper horse and even better over hurdles and Elliott is keen not to make the same mistake.

He will go straight from novice hurdling to novice chasing, starting off in the same Down Royal race Samcro won last season.

“It did swerve me a little bit, to be honest,” admitted Elliott, thinking back to the decision to spend an extra year over hurdles with Samcro. “At the time I thought Samcro might have been a Champion Hurdle horse and I wasted a year with him, and I don’t think it was the best thing that ever happened to the horse. Envoi Allen was bought to be a Gold Cup horse and that’s the way we’re going to train him.

“He doesn’t do anything flashy at home but he’s just the real thing when he gets onto the track. He just wants to win. He’s pretty laid back about everything. Just a nice horse, and it’s lovely to have him.

“He has schooled well. The ground has been good enough, so we haven’t done an awful lot of schooling with him, but he came out of the Colin Bowe school and he’d have an awful lot of schooling done with him as a young horse. It’s just a matter of getting his eye back in and refreshing him. He knows his job pretty much.

“He’s going to come on for the run, but if he’s going to be the horse we think he is, he should be winning in Down Royal.”

Abacadabras, who was runner-up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, will certainly be staying over the smaller obstacles.

“He hasn’t done much wrong in his career, but this is another step up,” said Elliott. “He was probably unlucky in the Supreme. Nicky’s horse (Shiskin) was very good, but we probably got there too soon. We think he has improved, he’s stronger looking, and it will be a good race in Down Royal – I think Willie’s horse that won in Tipperary (Saint Roi) might be going there too.”

Tiger Roll has been there and almost done it all but was robbed of his chance of winning a third Aintree Grand National by the Covid-19 lockdown. The missed opportunity is not something Elliott dwells upon, but he remains hopeful the chance of a third win has not gone.

“It was not that annoying because he had a very hard race in Cheltenham and came home a bit stiff and sore behind. And the decision that Aintree was not going to go ahead was taken only a week or so after Cheltenham, so we didn’t get to think about it that much. It was going to be a tough couple of weeks to get him there because he hadn’t had a brilliant prep for Cheltenham. If things go well, we’ll dream a bit this year. He’s in great form at home but ground is the big key to him: the better the ground the better he is.”

There has been one notable setback already for the stable: the jockeys. Davy Russell and Jack Kennedy both suffered injury when taking falls on Munster National day in Limerick, Russell suffering the more serious knockout.

But Elliott offered upbeat bulletins for both: “I was licking my lips the week before thinking I had the two lads back riding well and both of them riding winners, and bouncing off each other - it was great competition,” said Elliott. “But Jack took his fall first and Davy took his afterwards on the same day.

“Davy’s in good form, I’ve been talking to him most days and, knowing Davy, he’s that determined it wouldn’t shock me to see him back in January or February. He’s got a long road in front of him so hopefully he gets back sooner rather than later.

“And Jack’s got a big day on Tuesday. I think he’s back to see his surgeon. He says he’s feeling very well, so fingers crossed he’s back for Down Royal. He will be grand. He’s only 21 years of age and he’s a world-class jockey. He’s ice cool, nothing phases him, and if he’s as good as he is now at 21 years of age, what’s he going to be like when he’s 25?”