Abbey Magic repays Henry De Bromhead’s patience with Cork win

Abbey Magic clearly has not been the easiest to train but Henry De Bromhead has done a wonderful job with the mare, and she repaid his patience with victory in the valuable coopsuperstores.ie Handicap Chase, the feature in Cork.

After winning her first three for De Bromhead, she was off for almost two years until last month’s return when she found only stablemate Visioman a touch too good.

But she bounced straight back to winning ways by finding plenty under pressure for Rachael Blackmore to deny Lakemilan back-to-back wins in the race. The runner-up ran her heart out once more and continues to be a terrific servant to connections.

“The owners have had to be patient as she had a setback, so it is great to get her back in the winners’ enclosure again,” said Blackmore. “She is very honest and is very good to jump. I’m not sure what the plan is but it was great to get that big-race win today. I’m delighted for the owners, who have been so patient.”

Bumper winner Fest Deiz was unlucky not to win a hurdle here In August but he got his turn in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle. Kieran Purcell’s horse travelled best throughout and won well for Donagh Meyler, though newcomer Gandy Man ran a fine race in second and Family Business caught the eye finishing strongly in third.

“He deserved it and is a grand little horse and is genuine,” said Purcell. “He’ll give you the same every day he goes out. He needs good ground, and it was beautiful today. We’ll see how the handicapper rates him now.”

The John McConnell-trained Streets Of Doyen, ridden by rising star Simon Torrens, completed his treble in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle. He may not have been suited by the slow early gallop but showed a willing attitude to throw down a challenge to long-time leader Friary Rock from three out. They jumped the second-last together and both gave everything at the last, but Friary Rock tried to put in an extra stride, got across the hurdle but tumbled on landing, leaving Streets Of Doyen to justify 6-4 favouritism.

Whatsyourstatus made a successful return to hurdling in the Thank You To The Frontline Workers From Cork Racecourse Handicap. Heavily supported to take advantage of a lower mark over hurdles than fences, he travelled well throughout and won cosily under Sean Flanagan.

“The reason he didn’t win over hurdles before now is he is cracked, and he never settled in a race,” said winning trainer Gearoid O’Loughlin. “He has now become a man and the penny has finally dropped.

“That’s him for the season and the plan would be to put him away for a nice chase. He jumps fences better than a lot and is very quick over them. I thought today was a good opportunity and I doubt after today, his ground will still be there.”

Elite Trooper Grey, a mid-80s horse on the level, appreciated the good ground when getting off the mark in the Mallow Maiden Hurdle. Kevin Sexton, who rode the winner for Gordon Elliott, said: “He didn’t jump great, but he travelled fairly well. Turning in I had a good bit left and I just kinda wanted to be there in case he did make a mistake. In fairness to him, he stuck at it. I’d imagine he would progress. He has plenty of speed but would want to brush up on his hurdling.”

The Sean Aherne-trained The Diary Keeper, who won a bumper in 2017, belatedly added to her spoils with a good effort in the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle under Gavin Brouder. The mare, owned by Sheila Ahern, who rode her to win her bumper, settled and jumped well this time and, with a particularly slick jump across the final flight, had the momentum to pick up the leaders in the shadow of the post.

“It took her a while to get the knack of hurdling and to learn to relax, but she did it all today,” said Aherne. “She has a bumper and a hurdle won now and she should make a broodmare in time, but hopefully she’s not finished racing yet. She’s in again on Thursday, but we’ll have to see about that.”

After the luckless departure at the last aboard Friary Rock in the novice hurdle, Phillip Enright and Mouse Morris gained compensation when Foxy Jacks laughed at his rivals in the beginners’ chase.

“He jumped great all the way today and made up for being unseated the last day at Limerick,” said Enright. “We got a nice lead all the way, he jumped great and picked up nicely. On form you were hoping he would do that, and thankfully he did.”

On Eagles Wings confirmed himself a real prospect with another fine performance in the bumper. Runner-up to subsequent Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow at Fairyhouse, he won his bumper at Limerick in March and made light of his lack of a recent win with a smooth performance under 17-year-old Dan Hyde, for whom it was a second career victory.