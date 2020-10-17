Addeybb just champion at Ascot 

Addeybb just champion at Ascot 
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 16:26
Nolan Philips, Ascot

Ascot Champion Addeybb overcame his wide draw to get his revenge on Magical in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Beaten into second place by Aidan O'Brien's brilliant mare last year, Addeybb turned the tables with a dominant display.

Tom Marquand made his intentions clear by galvanising William Haggas' six-year-old straight from the stalls to get a good position.

It worked, with Addeybb - a dual Group One winner in Australia in the spring - on the heels of the pace-setting Serpentine before being given the office by Marquand to go and win the race.

Addeybb (9-1) was quickly challenged in the straight by Skalleti (13-2), but managed to shrug off the French raider and win by two and a quarter lengths.

Magical (15-8 favourite) was another half a length back in third, without looking like getting to the winner

